“Spit in His Face”: Charles Barkley’s Altercation With a Fan After a Brawl with Pistons’ Bad Boy Cost Sixers Owner $50,000 in 1991

Jun 4, 2023; Denver, CO, USA; TNT sports analyst Charles Barkley speaks before game two between the Miami Heat and the Denver Nuggets in the 2023 NBA Finals at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Charles Barkley was a player known for being extremely tough and upright during his NBA career. Barkley had his fair share of harrowing experiences in the league, including an ugly altercation with a fan during a game against the Detroit Pistons in 1991. In a bout of frustration against the fan swinging a punch at him, Barkley spat on the fan, resulting in him getting suspended for one game.

The Pistons back in the day were rightly known as the ‘Bad Boys’ for their intensely physical game. After a verbal altercation with Dennis Rodman during the game, Barkley stormed off towards the locker room, followed by the entire Sixers bench running towards the tunnel.

Amidst this fiasco, dozens of Piston fans crowded the barrier, and one heckler attempted to swing a punch at Sir Charles. In his book Barkley, Timothy Bella noted Sir Charles’ description of the heckler following this incident, saying, “He swung at me for no reason. I spit in his face; I got him for good.”

Though the fan was detained, Barkley responded to this heckling his way by attempting to spit at the heckler. Unfortunately, the spit landed on a little girl, who was also in the audience for this game. The league suspended Barkley, Pistons center Bill Laimbeer, and a Pistons reserve player, Scott Hastings, while fining 14 other players.

The league extracted $162,000 in fines from this game, and Barkley lost more than $50,000 following his $10,000 fine and a missed game check. The most amusing part of this story was the Detroit Pistons owner, Bill Davidson, being fined $50,000 for this incident despite not even being present in the arena for the game.

This incident proves that the NBA was an extremely rough and physical league during Barkley’s era. While many may argue against this claim, such an incident in today’s league era would attract an ungodly level of attention, with perhaps the player or the fan possibly even getting banned by the league. As for Barkley, while his anger at being swung at was understandable, retaliative spitting, especially while being a public figure, was probably not the best idea.

Charles Barkley was able to hold his guard against the Pistons with his tough persona

At 6’6″, Sir Charles was relatively small as a player to play in the Power Forward position. However, despite this, Barkley stood up against opposition throughout his career and was rightly regarded for his strong and outright personality. This incident was not the only one of Chuck’s altercations with fans or players. Sir Charles had also gone against the likes of 7’1″ Shaquille O’Neal, with whom he now shares the dias as a co-analyst for TNT’s hit show, Inside the NBA.

Chuck was always able to stand his ground, which allowed him to resist the rough opposition and bullying from the Bad Boys Pistons. Though he had to pay a hefty sum for this, Chuck would rather guard his self-respect than get bullied or insulted by anyone around him.

Barkley had once proposed that if he became the NBA commissioner, he would pull fans to the center of the hardwood and make them repeat their disrespectful remarks in front of thousands in the audience. Surely, Chuck would never forget such moments of disrespect in his career, which is the reason why he has always vocally spoke about them on live television. That said, perhaps being able to step on the court would have only motivated the fabs’ bad behavior, rather than curbing it.