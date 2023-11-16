“Turned NBA into WWE”: Shocked by NBA’s Decision Costing Draymond Green $825,000, Skip Bayless Dissatisfied With 5 Game Ban

Draymond Green recently appeared to be in the mud after he was locked in a fight with the Minnesota Timberwolves’ Rudy Gobert and Skip Bayless does not seem to be onboard with it. Before either team could score a single point in yesterday’s In-Season Tournament game, the Dubs engaged in an altercation with the Timberwolves players, which resulted in Klay Thompson‘s jersey being torn apart and Green putting Rudy Gobert in a chokehold.

On Tuesday night, Draymond Green’s erratic behavior earned him an immediate ejection, following which the league announced a five-game ban on the Dubs’ forward. The league has also fined Green $25,000 for his unsportsmanlike act, which adds to the extra $800,000 he will lose from missing five games this season.

In the Undisputed’s morning segment today, analysts Keyshawn Johnson, Michael Irvin, and Skip Bayless discussed this issue and expressed their shock at Draymond Green losing an exorbitant amount of money.

As per Bayless, though a measly sum of $825,000 might seem less for Draymond Green, it still amounts to quite a lot of money per the league’s standards. Hence, the analysts on the show concluded that Draymond’s act and response were rather exaggerated in this situation. Sarcastically hinting Draymond to start a wrestling career, Skip Bayless remarked,

“He is a look at me player. He’s got a podcast, he’s very successful, he has a career waiting for him at TNT. He is a look at me guy. When he acts out, he really acts, he overacts. And it’s one thing just to pull Rudy away with some kind of headlock, it’s another pulling and pulling back to go 20ft back. It was exaggerated and it was worse and worse and worse. It turned the NBA into a WWE sort of.”

Draymond Green has a collective history of such unsportsmanlike behavior, accumulating thousands of dollars in fines for him. Currently, accounting for this recent fiasco with Rudy Gobert, Green has paid around $770,000 in fines all through his career due to flagrant fouls during games.

Rudy Gobert has also been fined $25,000 following this incident

In a shocking state of events, the Timberwolves’ Rudy Gobert has also been fined $25,000 following his altercation with Draymond Green. Green swooped in to attack the former DOPY when he noticed Gobert was about to put Klay Thompson in a headlock from behind during their altercation. Perhaps, Green wanted Gobert to taste his own medicine in this regard.

Though Rudy Gobert believes he was wrongfully slapped with a $25,000 fine, it seems like the others in the NBA community aren’t so sympathetic to his case. In fact, though Draymond has earned significant scrutiny for his act, Gobert, on the other hand, has become a case of mockery amongst other players in the NBA. PJ Tucker hilariously reacted to this incident and updated his IG story with the caption,

“Gobert fined 25k for getting put in a Full Nelson is wild!”

The story was followed by several laughing emojis, which definitely means this incident amused Tucker. In this case, Tucker mentioned Draymond putting Gobert in a wrestling move called the ‘Full Nelson,’ named after military strategist Horatio Nelson.