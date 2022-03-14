“I was not crazy to put Tyler Herro into the same conversation as Luka Doncic and Trae Young”: Udonis Haslem reiterates his statement of the Heat guard being one of the top youngsters in the league

Udonis Haslem still stands by his original statement of Tyler Herro being in the same conversation with the likes of Trae Young and Luka Doncic.

Tyler Herro is having the best season of his young career. Playing a huge role in Miami Heat’s success this campaign, Herro has been thriving in his new sixth man role, seeming confident in providing the team with the extra boost of energy they need coming off the bench.

Early during the season, Udonis Haslem made some bold comments of putting the Heat youngster in the same conversation with some talented individuals like Trae Young and Luka Doncic. UD had stated:

He (Herro) came to a team that’s been successful and didn’t need a superstar right away…he came into a different situation. But skill-wise, talent-wise, damn right. Them other boys ain’t been to the Finals yet, and that’s not to knock them, but you see what [Herro] did. Boy got game. Straight up and down. And if he was on a team, probably not a good team, and he got to go out there and do his thing? Damn right he’d be in those conversations.”

Now, nearing the end of the 2021-2022 campaign, Haslem stands by the take he had initially made.

“I see the talent and skill set of Tyler Herro every day. I kind of know what I’m talking about”: Udonis Haslem

Recently, the Heat veteran called out all those who called him crazy for his initial claims. Haslem stated:

“I remember the conversation coming into the season,” Haslem said. “People were like, ‘I was crazy to co-sign Tyler being in the conversation with Luka and Trae Young.’ People thought I was crazy to co-sign. I was like, ‘I’m not crazy. I know what I see.’

“We talk about guys that get to start and play 30-plus minutes and take 20-plus shots. And a guy that doesn’t start and plays in a more controlled system. Everybody eats here. The ball moves here. If you gave Tyler the opportunity you gave those guys, not saying he would be better than those guys, but he would be just as good. I see the talent and skill set of Tyler every day. I kind of know what I’m talking about. I’m proud of him. He understands all of this, the Sixth Man of the Year, is built around winning. If we’re not winning, none of that matters.”

This month, Tyler has elevated his game to a different level altogether. In the 7 games he’s played so far, the former Kentucky Wildcat has been averaging 25.4/4.3/3.4. Looking at his form this year and the Heat’s standings in the conference, at this point Herro looks like the deserving candidate for the 6MOTY honors.