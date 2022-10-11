“It’s Difficult to Dribble When They’re on the Floor!”: Anthony Davis Heaps Praise Onto 2 Lakers Players Coming Into the Season With Very Different Expectations

Anthony Davis reveals that the Lakers may actually have some defense this year, thanks to these two players

When anyone brings up Anthony Davis, the first thing that comes to mind is his health.

The man has become infamous amongst all the NBA circles for being injury-prone, something that has caused the Lakers a lot of problems.

Of course, the team suffers quite a bit on the offensive side of the ball. But while he was out last season, the franchise looked more helpless than a man trying to save himself, after going skydiving without a parachute.

Conversely, when he is in the team, a lot of the uglier sides of their ball-stopping are covered up.

But apparently, it won’t just be him doing the dirty work this season. In fact, according to him, there 2 other players on this side that it’s dangerous to even dribble around.

Patrick Beverley and Dennis Schroder massively praised by Anthony Davis for their defense

Patrick Beverley and Dennis Schroder come into this season with the Lakers with vastly different levels of momentum.

While the former is coming off a massive season with the Wolves and is looking to make his mark for the Purple and Gold, the latter may just be experiencing his last chance in the league.

And yet, it appears that Anthony Davis has been vastly impressed by both undersized guards at about the same level.

Anthony Davis said it’s difficult to dribble in practice when Patrick Beverley and Dennis Schroder are on the floor, given the constant ball pressure up and down the floor. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) October 10, 2022

After the Lakers basically gave up on any kind of defense last year, having stopgaps on the outside, as well as the interior will be a nice change of pace for sure. Heck, it could end up being the reason they find a way to finish as a top 4 seed in the West, this season.

Can the Lakers challenge for an NBA title this season?

It may have been lost in the drama of last season, but the Lakeshow is still looking to win an NBA title right now. And the fact of the matter is, if everything plays out right, it’s possible.

If Russell Westbrook can play the intensity he has in preseason if Anthony Davis can stay healthy, and if the role players deliver at a high level, we could see them challenge for the title this season.

Unfortunately, however, some part of the equation always fails. So frankly, if we were Laker fans, we wouldn’t hold our breath on this one.

