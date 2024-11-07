Tyrese Haliburton Owns an Iconic Rolex Day-Date, a Watch American Presidents Wore in the 70s

In the same vein as training, confidence is a huge component of a successful player in the NBA. Confidence can come from many different things such as the belief of teammates and the coaching staff. Additionally, looking the part can impact the way one plays the part. Tyrese Haliburton certainly does look the part off the court, especially with his brilliant collection of watches.

After signing a massive five-year $244.62 million extension in July 2023, the Pacers guard proved his worth the very next season in 2023-24. He averaged of 20.1 points, 10.9 assists, and 3.4 rebounds per game, while earning All-NBA Third Team honors. His increased paycheck has also allowed him to acquire one of the most iconic watches ever crafted.

Moses the Jeweler joined GQ Sports to break down the watches of some of the biggest stars in the NBA. He highlighted Haliburton’s illusive Rolex Day-Date 40. The watch features a silver Roman dial on an 18-carat yellow gold presidential.

The watch can be purchased from Rolex’s website at a price point of $40,100. However, the heavy price point is worth it in the eyes of Moses as he considers, “You must have this watch in your collection.”

Moses revealed that the U.S. presidents of the 1970s and 80s consistently wore the Rolex Day-Date 40. Lyndon B Johnson was the first to wear a Day-Date in office while Ronald Reagan was famous for sporting one on the regular. As a result, the watch still holds immense value as a classic timepiece over 50 years later.

Haliburton’s fashion sense has included multiple vintage pieces, which are different than the typical outfits of modern NBA stars. Regardless, his unique style earned him an All-LeagueFits Second Team selection. His rotation of watches is an essential aspect of each of his outfits.

Haliburton’s watch collection

Haliburton isn’t afraid to step out of his comfort zone with a risky pass on the court. The same can be said off the court in his fashion taste involving watches. Alongside his Rolex Day-Date 40, he boasts quite the watch collection.

In Haliburton’s repertoire of watches is the Cartier Crash New Bond Street in yellow gold. This watch doesn’t follow the conventional approach to luxury watches. It features an asymmetrical case and distortion of the numbers on the clock. The median price of the watch is estimated at $220,000.

A Cartier 'Crash' watch recently sold at auction for $225,000!

In addition to his Cartier collection, Haliburton owns a Cartier pebble in yellow gold, which he showcased in an Instagram post.

This specific Cartier watch is an expensive model featuring a prominent 1970s design. Watch enthusiasts across the world recognize the Cartier Pebble as the most desired watch the brand has to offer. The 2022 release of the watch set the value at $44,700.