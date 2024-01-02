Michael Jordan’s 4-Year Driven $90,000 BMW Gets Put Up for Auction

Michael Jordan earned a handsome income from his NBA contracts and endorsements, which allowed him to own many luxuries. Among these luxuries were his extraordinary car collections, which adorned his garage like shining jewels. A former member of this exquisite car collection, the 1991 BMW 850i has recently been put up for auction and has also started appearing on auction sites.

Jordan used to own this car during the peak years of his career, from 1991 to 1995. As listed on the auction site Bring A Trailer, the car is powered by a 5.0 liter V12 engine linked to a six-speed manual transmission gearbox. Back in the day, the 850i was one of the most luxurious cars of its kind and used to cost a whopping $90,000 as far back as 1991. Adjusting this cost to today’s inflation, the cost of this model would come to around $200,000.

The car’s finish is in Mauritius Blue Metallic over Light Parchment leather. The model also includes other features such as 17″ multi-piece AC Schnitzer wheels, a power-operated sunroof, fog lights, dual-zone climate control, power-adjustable front seats, and cruise control. As per the listing, the car currently shows 30,000 miles following the last owner’s acquisition in 1995.

The car is currently bidding at $25,600 and might bid for even higher, given the status of its previous owner. Alongside the car, the seller is also offering the original documentation bearing Michael Jordan’s signature, manufacturer’s literature, a stamped service booklet, a clean Carfax report, and a clean Illinois title in the owner’s name.

How much did Michael Jordan’s other cars sell for in auctions?

Michael Jordan’s cars are a rare piece of antique that only a few can afford to own. Despite their exquisite status, the fact that these cars were once purchased and owned by arguably the greatest NBA player gives them a special status.

A Porsche Turbo S, bought by Jordan in 1997, sold for a whopping $500,000 in an auction last year. Furthermore, the fact that Jordan lost this car in a golf bet at Beverley Hills is a testament to the cost of this apparent ‘depreciating asset.’

Besides these, a 1996 Mercedes Benz S600 Coupe that Jordan owned was also auctioned on eBay last year, attracting bids up to $201,500. Alex Manos, the man behind this auction, had rightly said, “Some have signed T-shirts, hats, or balls, but how many people have Michael Jordan’s car?”

This statement very well defines the legendary status held by Michael Jordan and the amount fans are willing to splurge to get hold of the items that once belonged to the Bulls legend.