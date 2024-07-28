Tyrese Maxey Reminisces Over Constantly Dunking In Games

Tyrese Maxey took to X (formerly Twitter) as he reminisced about his game back in the day. The video was originally uploaded by Overtime which had Maxey flying out of the gym and posterizing people. Maxey had someone send him the video, asking him to dunk again.

The video shows Tyrese Maxey jumping out of the gym, and dunking in traffic. It starts off with the 6’2 guard casually catching an alley-oop in the game. The video also features a few other highlights of his game that we don’t get to see too often in the league.

“Someone just sent me this and said I need to start dunking again.”

Someone just sent me this and said I need to start dunking again ‍♂️ https://t.co/rfnbLLn2jT — Tyrese Maxey (@TyreseMaxey) July 27, 2024

Maxey is finishing hop-step dunks and layups, laying the ball into the hoop over multiple defenders, and stealing the ball away with ease. But it is his high-flying hops that even had the Philadelphia 76ers star wondering if he should go back to how his game was back then.

Tyrese Maxey had one of the best years in his NBA career so far. After spending four years in the league, Maxey finally rose to the occasion, winning the Most Improved Player award and also making his All-Star debut.

Given that the Kentucky product shared the court with All-Star center Joel Embiid, Maxey usually prefers keeping the paint open for the bigman to generate his own offense.

However, Maxey has strayed away from high-flying dunks and posters when finishing around the rim. Rather, he seemingly prefers floaters or using the angles off the backboard to get his shot off.

Though the 6’2 guard has displayed impressive athleticism in the past, lately, Maxey’s transformation may hinder his hopes of dunking in games again.

Tyrese Maxey’s offseason transformation

Tyrese Maxey has seemingly been putting in the work this offseason. A video of the 76ers star on social media shows him working on his dribble moves and displays the amount of weight and muscle he has gained recently.

Tyrese Maxey putting in work in the gym all summer! (IG:chrisjohnsonhoops) pic.twitter.com/8WBPJl2u4V — J (@SixersJustin) July 22, 2024

There was another video of Maxey in a press conference with Daryl Morey where his shoulders appeared to be massive. Now, his sudden muscle gain may prevent him from getting off the ground as easily as he did.

But that is not his main concern. Maxey’s recent videos had fans doubting if he was taking any performance-enhancing supplements. And before you know it, the league decided to randomly drug test him ahead of the upcoming season.

I really got drug tested because of y’all — Tyrese Maxey (@TyreseMaxey) July 27, 2024

Maxey hilariously blamed his fanbase for getting him drug-tested but the 76ers star did not hold it against anyone. As for his thoughts ongoing back to dunking in-game, let’s see if this bulky build by Maxey helps him finish over defenders in the league.