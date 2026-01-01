mobile app bar

Victor Wembanyama Admits Staff Had To Hold Him Back From Re-entering Spurs-Knicks Despite Hypertension Knee Injury

Somin Bhattacharjee
Published

follow google news
Dec 31, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs head coach Mitch Johnson talks with forward Victor Wembanyama (1) in the second half against the New York Knicks at Frost Bank Center

An NBA player going down in the middle of a game clutching his knee is always a heart-in-the-mouth moment. Unfortunately, for the second time this week, an MVP-esque star went down that way. It was Victor Wembanyama, who gave the San Antonio Spurs fanbase quite the scare.

Wembanyama was going for a rebound in Wednesday’s game against the New York Knicks when he landed awkwardly and then hobbled off the court. It did not look good at first, but just like with the Nikola Jokic injury, a major issue was avoided. The Frenchman was reported to have suffered a knee hyperextension, which means he is not expected to miss significant time.

Things, however, could have been very different had Wembanyama brushed off his injury and returned mid-game. Thankfully, those in charge intervened, according to the Spurs big man himself.

“I was this close to going back into the game, but they had to hold me back,” Wembanyama said after the Spurs won 134-132. Thankfully they did, or else things may have worsened and San Antonio would lose their best player for a longer period of time.

Wembanyama, meanwhile, realized almost immediately after going down that he had not seriously hurt himself. Spurs fans were understandably distressed, but as he made his way back to the locker room under his own power, nearly jogging, he mouthed to concerned supporters that he was fine. It drew what was arguably the biggest cheer of the night.

NBA insider Shams Charania later added further reassurance by reporting that Wembanyama had avoided any major injury and had suffered only a “slight hyperextension” in his left knee. There does not appear to be a timeline for his return, which can be viewed positively, as neither Charania nor others have suggested that Wembanyama will need to miss time at all.

Hyperextensions can be serious, though, with Jokic, who suffered a similar injury, set to miss at least four weeks of basketball. That difference may have a lot to do with how each player trains. Wembanyama, who is 7’4” with a much lankier build than Jokic, needs to work unusually hard to remain injury resistant.

“As NBA players, injury prevention is what we do the most,” Wembanyama said in an older interview. “It’s so simple because we need it, and there’s some simple exercises that can really help, like isometric holds, because they don’t put as much stress on the joints.”

About the author

Somin Bhattacharjee

Somin Bhattacharjee

x-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Basketball Editor Somin Bhattacharjee first discovered the game during the 2014 FIBA World Cup. Not long after, he turned to the NBA and found himself drawn to the Golden State Warriors — right at the start of Stephen Curry’s rise. Over time, the admiration turned into full-blown support for the team, one that continues even as the Curry era approaches its twilight. A true hoophead, Somin also follows EuroLeague basketball closely and enjoys exploring the game beyond the NBA. Though holding a bachelor's degree in marketing, Somin discovered his true calling in writing. Since 2021, he has penned over 3,000 articles for TheSportsRush, covering everything from breaking news to sharp opinion pieces and detailed exclusives. He thrives on writing about in-game moments and the reactions that make basketball a uniquely emotional sport. Beyond basketball, Somin plays different sports including soccer and remains a passionate fan of Spanish football giants Real Madrid

Share this article

Don’t miss these