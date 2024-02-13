Victor Wembanyama’s 10-Block Triple-Double Impresses Skip Bayless, Leaves FS1 Analyst Confused About Spurs

The San Antonio Spurs humiliated the Toronto Raptors during their latest away clash in Canada. The visitors’ Victor Wembanyama overshadowed the hosts with a marvelous 10-block triple-double display. The performance garnered admiration from the FS1 analyst Skip Bayless while simultaneously leaving him confused about the franchise.

The Spurs achieved their 11th win of the campaign following their dominance in the first three quarters. The French rookie played a key role behind that recording 27 points, 14 rebounds, 10 blocks, and 5 assists in 29 minutes. His all-around display marked the second triple-double of his debut season adding further volume to his prowess.

The endeavors of the 20-year-old impressed the analysts with Bayless being one of them. Soon after the conclusion of the clash, the 72-year-old let his emotions take over as he expressed his astoundment on X (formerly Twitter). While heaping praise for the Spurs center, the FS1 personality also shed light on the concerns for the organization.

“Wemby: 27, 14…and 10 BLOCKS, at Toronto. Best of all, the SPURS WON EASILY. They’re still amazingly worst in the West by 5 games. Just don’t get that,” he publicly mentioned.

Amidst the seeming harshness, his remarks contained an immense amount of truth as the franchise struggled to maintain consistency. For instance, before the recent win, the team went on a seven-game losing streak. The young core has often failed to stand up against the experienced NBA stars, delaying the process of the rebuild. Hence, individual brilliance has often fallen short of the occasion due to a lack of support from the rest of the roster.

Despite the struggles, Victor Wembanyama keeps on shining

Entering the campaign as the number one pick of his draft class, the expectations were sky-high for the 7ft 4″ youngster. Till now, the Le Chesnay-born has undoubtedly exceeded them as his efforts have often decided the momentum of a match. Averaging 20.4 points per game, 10.1 rebounds per game, and 3.2 blocks per game, Wemby remains on the course of being the next franchise face.

This magnificent stat line has kept him under the spotlight since the beginning of the season. In fact, the 2023 ProA MVP allegedly leads the race to become the 2024 ROTY at the moment. Alongside this, he remains one of the only six NBA players this season to average 20+ points and 10+ rebounds in this campaign.

Achievements such as this one have established his status as a rising star within the league. His snub from the All-Star selection this season thus had understandably raised eyebrows all around.