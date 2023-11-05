“Victor Wembanyama’s Ceiling Is Higher Than Shaq and LeBron!”: Shaquille O’Neal Relays Rachel Nichols’ Words About Spurs’ Rookie

Recently, FS1’s Rachel Nichols had a few things to say about Victor Wembanyama. The San Antonio Spurs rookie has impressed many and is looking like the generational talent he has been touted to be. With that in mind, Nichols boldly claimed that Wemby has a higher ceiling than some of the greatest players the NBA has ever seen, including Shaquille O’Neal.

Advertisement

Naming David Robinson and LeBron James as well, Nichols made her statement with full confidence. “Victor Wembanyama’s ceiling is higher than David Robinson, Shaq, and LeBron’s,” said Nichols. She highlighted the ability Wemby has along with the mentality and the drive to be the best.

It’s quite a claim to make and one that many many people in the NBA community will disagree with. However, while the jury is still out on this, it would seem as though Shaq agrees. The Big Diesel who is one of the legendary players that Nichols named, shared her statement on his Instagram story. Whether he is propagating it or not, who knows?

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NBACelebsUpdate/status/1721009557210567008?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/undisputed/status/1720472242646376538?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The hype aside, it is still early days in Wembanyama’s career. Anything can happen at any point in time. That being said, the world will be watching keenly to see just how his career pans out.

Shaquille O’Neal and several other prominent figures are greatly impressed by Wembanyama

Shaquille O’Neal has been very impressed with Victor Wembanyama thus far. His game on both the offensive and defensive side of the court has left the Big Aristotle stunned. After all, it’s rare to see a rookie be this good at all facets of the game. But, he isn’t the only one who has taken a liking to Wemby.

Kevin Garnett has been advocating for the Frenchman ever since he declared for the NBA Draft. Enamored by his size, KG is in awe of how quick and guard-like Wembanyama is. Another prominent figure who has been left stunned by Wembanyama’s ability is Paul George. Early on, PG13 downplayed Wemby’s ability and actually critiqued him.

Advertisement

However, after seeing him in action, George took back everything he said. He now believes that the 19-year-old is the real deal, and as such, is expecting big things from him.

What’s more, the list of people who continue to believe in his potential grows day by day. Sooner or later, the whole world will come around to Wembanyama and see him for the incredible player that he is. At this point, it seems he has all the potential to perhaps one day be interjected into the GOAT conversation.