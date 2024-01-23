Gilbert Arenas Backs Kevin Durant’s Call for Inclusion in GOAT Conversation Following 43-Point Explosion Against Bulls: “What Haven’t I Done”

The Phoenix Suns just won their sixth game in a row, finally being able to build some momentum this season. Their latest win over the Chicago Bulls came with Kevin Durant’s 43-point outburst, leading the Slim Reaper to question his position in the GOAT debate. And now, he seems to have Gilbert Arenas backing him up as well.

The Phoenix Suns defeated the Chicago Bulls in a close 115-113 win. The Suns, now 27-18 in the Western Conference, have climbed into the top eight, landing as the seventh seed. The game showcased an elite Kevin Durant putting on a scoring clinic with his 43 points as well as a double-clutch jumper while avoiding two defenders.

Former two-time All-Star Gilbert Arenas recently went on X (formerly Twitter) to back Durant up. He tweeted Durant’s statement after the Suns’ recent win as a reference to bolster KD’s take on his position in the GOAT debate.

“Why shouldn’t I be in that? That’s the question you should ask. Why not? What haven’t I done? – Kevin Durant GAME.”

Kevin Durant recently revealed the reason why he wasn’t in the GOAT debate along with the other greats. KD believed that his move to the Golden State Warriors led to the fan narrative of him being not included in the greatest of all-time conversation.

Regardless of his decision to move to the Golden State Warriors, Gilbert Arenas does believe that Kevin Durant deserves to be in that conversation. Arenas has often been vocal about KD’s skills on the court and the things he is able to do with absolute ease.

But the real question is, would Arenas feel the same way if Durant did not have those two NBA championships under his belt?

Is Kevin Durant in the GOAT debate?

Kevin Durant was somewhat of a Unicorn when he came into the league. Listed at 6’9, Durant seemed a lot taller than that but the skillset he had along with his body-frame was something the world got to see for the first time.

Since then, Durant has often been credited as one of the best scorers to ever grace the game of basketball. His fluid ball handling, even while running at full pace, pull-up jump shots, long-range ability, and even his post moves only go on to make the argument stronger.

However, Durant’s resume eventually takes a hit over his decision to join an already-stacked Golden State Warriors team. That ended up creating a narrative that KD could not lead a team to a championship and rode the Warriors’ coattails instead.

Kevin Durant is an excellent scorer and has led his team to deep playoff runs. But when it comes to the GOAT debate, the amount of championships plays a big factor in the discussion.

Not only does Kevin Durant possess only two rings, but even those two rings get tarnished by fans constantly. Now, whether KD is in the GOAT debate or not varies from one fan to another. So, we’ll leave that discussion for fans to ponder over.