“Wait for Our Secret Weapon”: Rapper Lil Wayne Names LeBron James’ Son Bronny as the Lakers’ X-Factor in Playoffs

The Lakers seem to have fallen into old habits as poor perimeter defense and bad decision-making in the clutch have undone all the work they did at the start of the season. They’re 14-12 and have only won four of their last 10 matches. They are 10th in the stacked Western Conference and aren’t looking like title contenders. But that hasn’t wavered Lil Wayne’s belief in the team. He believes the Lakers will figure things out before the playoffs commence.

The rapper joined Skip Bayless on his YouTube show, and among their many shared interests, the duo talked about what the Lakers could do to turn their season around. They discussed the win over the Grizzlies, LeBron James’ first game back after a week-long hiatus. Wayne claimed that it seemed like the squad just needed the veteran forward to return and the team is about the go on a strong run. He said,

“Honestly Skip I think they was just missing Bron. Missing LeBron. His presence in the locker room, his presence on the court, I believe everybody play different when he’s there. To me everybody play at their best when he’s there cos they believe they on the court with the best.”

Wayne added that injuries to Jarred Vanderbilt and Christian Wood have held the team back. But he has complete faith in the roster and believes they’ll be a force to be reckoned with in the playoffs, especially when they unleash Bronny James. The rapper said,

“Oh no wait till we got our secret weapon come in for the postseason. Bronny oh! secret weapon. you saw he dropped 30 the other day.”

Skip and Wayne mentioned how they’ve been happy to see how Bronny has progressed, and discussed how they expected his career to pan out.

Bayless claimed he expected him to be a 3-&-D player, which was disappointing because the youngster has had a hard time shooting the ball since his career started. Wayne claimed he thought Bronny would be someone who plays with effort, similar to Scottie Pippen Jr.

Can Bronny actually contribute to the Lakers?

Bayless asked Wayne if he could see any way in which Bronny could add some depth to the Lakers’ roster as the season went on. While he wants to believe that James Jr. will be able to help the Lakers as the season progresses, Wayne had some stipulations before he gives him the vote of confidence.

The five-time Grammy winner claimed that given the current situation, he didn’t think Bronny would do much to improve the Lakers, and said that for him to believe in the rookie, he’d have to score 30 points in a game at least 10 more times.

He added that even if those games came in the G-League, they’d be a clear indication that Bronny was ready to contribute to the Lakers in a meaningful manner.