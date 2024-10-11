“Wait Till He Simplifies It”: Kevin Garnett Labels Victor Wembanyama’s Potential “Scary”

Kevin Garnett is a huge Victor Wembanyama fan. Last season, he was in awe when he saw the 7 ft 3 Center showcase guard-like handles. He was especially mesmerized by his Shamgod dribble move, which is unheard of at his size. But KG believes that what we’ve seen is just the tip of the iceberg that is his talent.

During his KG: Certified pod, Garnett and Zach Randolph discussed how the playing style among big men has undergone a huge transformation in the modern NBA. This is when Randolph brought up Wemby and complemented his ability to pull off a between-the-legs move.

Then Garnett wondered about Wembanyama’s potential. He contemplated a scenario in which Wembanyama expanded his skillset by studying great big men like Tim Duncan and Hakeem Olajuwon.

Garnett believes that if Wemby learns how to make compact moves through minimal dribbling, there is no limit to what he can do. KG told Randolph,

“Wemby is scary. I look at Wemby and I am like, ‘Do he even know here he is?’ Can you imagine if he invested in a Hakeem Olajuwon tape? Or if he went out and seek Timmy Duncan and actually got some of that knowledge? It’s scary… Wait till he simplifies it. When he stops all this dribbling, start hitting off the glass, and just jabbing.”

This narrative sums up the expectations around Wembanyama. He put up an impressive 21.4 points per game during his rookie campaign and is set for an even better offensive campaign during the upcoming season.

Wembanyama will be even more unstoppable offensively

Last season, the Spurs lacked a strong playmaker, and guard Devin Vassell led the charge with just 4.1 assists a game. Thus, Wembanyama was often forced to create offense as he lacked quality Pick-and-Roll looks. As good as he is with the ball, Wemby became a soft target for the guards to poke the ball loose.

He committed 3.7 turnovers per game, a number way too high for a center. However, now that the Spurs have acquired Chris Paul, he will be relieved of such troubles. Not only will CP-3 become the primary ball-handler, but he is also the perfect feeder in the PnR situations.

Wemby will have more quality looks than last season and can have a much more efficient season. His growth will be crucial for Spurs’ success during the 2024-25 season and can propel them to at least a Play-in berth.