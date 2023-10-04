“Walking Off the Court”: Anthony Edwards Hilariously Trolls Timberwolves’ $41,000,000 Worth Asset For Shooting Threes

Anthony Edwards seems beyond exasperated with Rudy Gobert’s 3-pointer shooting skills. In a clip uploaded by Basketball on X, Ant expressed how he was uninterested in seeing the Frenchman attempt shooting threes in-game this season. Gobert has been a part of the Minnesota Timberwolves roster since 2022 and will be starting his second season this year, earning $41,000,000 this season.

Though Rudy Gobert might not be the best at shooting threes, he is definitely a defensive anchor for the team. In his nine seasons playing in the league, the French national was a three-time Defensive Player of the Year and the NBA blocks leader in 2017. Hence, despite having a subpar offensive arsenal, Gobert can definitely contribute in games by breaking the offense of the opponent teams.

Anthony Edwards is not a fan of Rudy Gobert hitting threes

Timberwolves’ star young guard Anthony Edwards seems unimpressed with Rudy Gobert shooting threes. In a clip from the Wolves’ practice sessions, Edwards appeared saying that he would walk off the court if he ever witnessed Gobert shooting a three.

“If Rudy [Gobert] shoots a three in a real NBA game, I’m walking off the court.”

Anthony Edwards and Rudy Gobert both played in the FIBA World Cup this year for their respective national teams. However, despite showing flashes of potential, both Ant and Rudy could not win any medals for their countries, the United States and France respectively. Though the World Cup campaign was clearly a disappointment for the players, the Timberwolves expect to gain at least a playoff berth this season through the combined efforts of these players.

Alongside Anthony Edwards, Rudy Gobert is also expected to play a crucial role in this Wolves roster. Gobert signed a five-year extension contract worth $205,000,002 with the Utah Jazz in 2021. After he was traded to the Wolves in 2022, Gobert continues to earn from his Jazz extension contract and will earn $41,000,000 this season. With just two seasons left in his contract, Gobert will be eligible for a player option in the final year, earning $46,655,173 in the 2025-26 season.

Rudy Gobert felt like ‘losing his virginity’ after hitting a three-pointer in an exhibition game

Owing to Anthony Edwards’ exasperation, it’s a no-brainer to believe Rudy Gobert has faced some tough luck with hitting threes. However, the FIBA World Cup exhibition games were disguised as a blessing, turning it into one of Gobert’s most memorable experiences.

In an exhibition game against Montenegro, the Frenchman hit a rare three-pointer shot, which had him elated. Describing the feeling later to the press, Gobert expressed how he felt the feeling of losing his virginity after nailing that shot. Interestingly, Gobert has scored the most points (8,531) in the past nine seasons simply without hitting a 3-pointer. In fact, he has missed all 14 of his 3-pointer attempts that he had tried earlier in the league. But when it comes to blocking such shots, Rudy Gobert is the go-to man for the Wolves.