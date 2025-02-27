“Money Isn’t the Answer”: Tom Brady Wants NBA All-Star Weekend to Learn From NHL’s Example

Many people in and around the NBA have come up with their ideas to try to “fix” the All-Star Game, but each idea seems as far-fetched as the next. NFL legend Tom Brady seems to have a unique solution. Rather than go with the flow and suggest a monetary incentive, Brady has found something the players might value more.

The NBA’s idea of splitting the pool of players into 3 teams and adding a 4th in the form of the Rising Stars didn’t work all that well. The youngsters faced some resentful reactions to their inclusion, and the games weren’t any more interesting.

In his recent newsletter, Tom Brady shared his opinion on what the NBA needs to do to fix its All-Star Game problem. The 7-time Super Bowl champion doesn’t have an outright solution, but he does know where the league should look.

He pointed toward the NHL’s Four Nations Face-Off as the perfect source material to ignite player interest.

“Money isn’t the answer. [The NHL] found the pride of playing for your country and wearing your country’s colors across your chest,” Brady wrote. “It was clear to me watching the championship game that I didn’t need to ask what, or who, every one of these guys was playing for.”

The NHL was suffering from similar issues in their All-Star Game, and the introduction of the 4 Nations Face-Off this year completely changed the event.

Players took pride in representing their country, which is the point that Brady tried to make in his newsletter. The Patriots legend understands he can’t speak on behalf of everyone but knows a similar format would’ve lit a fire under him.

“Speaking only for myself, I know that if the Pro Bowl had some element where I was playing for something bigger than individual gain or accolades—my country, my alma mater, maybe even my hometown- I definitely would have played in more of them,” Brady said.

Brady also didn’t hold back against the NFL’s Pro Bowl. Citing his example, he recalled how many players wouldn’t take part in the competition.

Tom Brady believes both the NBA and NFL need to give the players a bigger reason to play, which will push them to compete at the level they’re capable of and make the All-Star Game enjoyable for the fans to watch.