“Want To Punch That Dude In The Face”: Charles Barkley Doesn’t Hold Back On His Patrick Beverley Opinion

Patrick Beverley is notorious for getting under the skin of his opponents, but apparently, he can get under anyone’s skin, not just the people he faces on court. Hall-of-Famer and ‘Inside The NBA’ star Charles Barkley revealed that he is not a fan of the guard. In an interview with former Clippers star Blake Griffin, Barkley couldn’t contain his distaste for Beverley.

Advertisement

Griffin made a guest appearance on Barkley and Ernie Johnson’s ‘The Steam Room’ podcast. During the interview, Barkley attempted to gauge Griffin’s feelings about Beverley as a teammate. The Clippers traded Griffin to the Pistons in 2018 and the two only spent a few months together. However, that didn’t prevent Barkley from sharing his feelings on Beverley. He said,

“I’ve always wanted to know from anybody who played with him, is he a pain in the ass in person as he is on television? Because I was like, ‘Yo, man, I want to punch that dude in the face so bad right there.’ He would only be fun to play with; you cannot play against Patrick Beverley.”

Barkley’s feelings toward Beverley don’t make him the first person to express their disdain for the former NBA guard. Beverley spent 12 years in the NBA before going overseas for the 2024-25 season. In those seasons, his antics created a lot of enemies on the court. However, Barkley’s feelings toward the 6-foot-2 guard come from his presence in the media.

The former Clippers star hosts a podcast titled ‘The Pat Bev Podcast’. Beverley’s comments on his platform have rubbed Barkley the wrong way on numerous occasions. In addition, Griffin had a few words to chip in, backing Barkley’s position.

“All you guys have your podcasts. He gets his podcast and starts making sh*t up,” Griffin said. “And then it’s just like alright man. Guess we weren’t as cool as I thought.”

Barkley erupted in laughter, following Griffin’s comments. They shared a commonality in their experiences with Beverley. Griffin’s feelings toward Beverley may have potentially added fuel to Barkley’s longstanding feud with Beverley.

Barkley has criticized Beverley in the past

Beverley’s involvement in many on-court situations has made him unlikable to the populace. However, Barkley drew the line once it involved a fan.

The Bucks didn’t have the season they envisioned in the 2023-24. Injuries plagued them when it mattered most, and as a result, they lost in the first round of the playoffs to the Pacers in six games. To add insult to injury, Beverley hurled a ball at a fan in the crowd. It ended up hitting a woman in her head. Barkley didn’t hold back when addressing the situation.

“Oh, he hit that lady in the head…He gone. He’s going to get suspended,” Barkley said. His co-host, Kenny Smith, pointed out that Beverley may have intended to throw the ball to a man sitting beside her. However, Barkley’s stance didn’t change. “It don’t matter who he was trying to hit. You can’t hit no lady, ever.”

The NBA gave Beverley a four-game suspension following his actions. He’s yet to play a game since, but if he ever returns to the league, he’ll have to serve his time before he can suit up for a team.