Pulling In $137,722,926, LeBron James And The Cavs Hilariously ‘Disturbed’ New York Citizens On The Subway In 2017

Golden State Warriors center Jordan Bell (2) and Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) go for a rebound in game three of the 2018 NBA Finals at Quicken Loans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

LeBron James will forever be remembered as a Cavalier when all is said and done. His Cleveland journey resembles a legendary tale of a hero who went into exile but returned to bring glory to his homeland. A similar narrative unfolded when he temporarily left for Miami, only to come back and lead Cleveland to victory in the 2016 championship. During the 2017-18 season, the Cavs had a substantial payroll of $137,722,926. However, when they faced the New York Knicks, they opted for a more down-to-earth approach and took the subway, blending in like ordinary people. As always, James was the cameraman, adding a humorous touch to the video and capturing some amusing characters on the subway.

Interestingly, this wasn’t the first time LeBron opted for public transportation despite his global fame. In the 2012 Olympics, he, along with basketball stars like Kobe Bryant, Kevin Durant, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook, took a Javelin train from Olympic Park to the town after their victorious match against Argentina.

LeBron James and the Cavaliers take a subway ride in New York ahead of Knicks game

No one likes a long transportation ride, and being in New York can really make you think twice before choosing to take a ride via road. Cavalier players were stuck in the same dilemma in the city. Ahead of their game against the Knicks, LBJ, and the entire Cavaliers team took a subway ride to cut down their 45 minutes travel time to 6 minutes. The video that was posted on Uninterrupted, showed LeBron recording the video and interacting with players and passengers.

“On our way back from shoot-around, we decided to take a different transportation this time,” James says to the camera.

He then turned to Cavs sharpshooter guard Kyle Korver.

“Where we at, Kyle?” “We’re on the train, we had two options: a 45-minute bus ride. ” “A 45-minute bus ride!” James repeated in the video. ”Or a six-minute train,” Korver said. “Or a six-minute train ride,” James repeated again. “So, we decided to hop on the train with the squad.”

After Krover, the four-time MVP interacted with Channing Frye and Dwyane Wade.

However, one of the characters in the video was the middle-aged guy sitting beside the superstar player. The man in the tie and earbuds asked James to not record him in the video.

In the 2017-18 season, James and Tyronn Lue shook the entire roster and made it to the NBA Finals

LeBron James and Tyronn Lue made significant changes to the 2017-18 roster in an effort to improve the team’s performance for the postseason. At the beginning of the season, the Cavs brought in experienced players like Dwyane Wade, Derrick Rose, and Isiah Thomas. Despite these additions, the roster didn’t perform as expected, leading to a mid-season trade where six players, namely Isaiah Thomas, Iman Shumpert, Dwyane Wade, Jae Crowder, Derrick Rose, Channing Frye, and their 2018 first-round pick, were exchanged for George Hill, Jordan Clarkson, Rodney Hood, and Larry Nance Jr.

The team had a successful regular season, securing a spot in the playoffs and ultimately making it to the NBA Finals. Unfortunately, they were defeated by the Golden State Warriors in the Finals. However, during this season, LeBron James also had one of the most exceptional performances of his career.