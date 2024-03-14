Giannis Antetokounmpo Injury Report: Bucks Superstar’s Availability Up in the Air Ahead of Clash Against East Powerhouse 76ers

The Milwaukee Bucks have a record of 42-24 so far this season, good to earn the 3rd seed in a competitive Eastern Conference. However, if they want to keep their place in the top three, the team needs to keep winning. For this, the presence of Giannis Antetokounmpo on the floor for the team is very crucial despite them winning 7 of their last 10 games, as per NBA.com. Unfortunately, the two-time MVP’s status has been brought into question by the Bucks’ recent injury report.

Giannis has played all of the Bucks’ last four games. However, as per the Bucks’ recent injury report, his availability for the game against the Sixers is not a certainty due to a ‘left hamstring soreness’. The good news here is that Antetokounmpo has still been deemed “probable” to play in the contest, making it likely that he will take the floor tonight at Fiserv Forum. But the Bucks superstar will probably not risk a major injury by playing if he doesn’t feel fit, especially with the postseason now just around the corner.

Additionally, the Bucks are 2-1 without ‘the Greek Freak’ this season (per StatMuse), so it is clear that the team can handle itself without their superstar in short spurts. Further, their opponents will also be without their superstar, Joel Embiid (Meniscus injury), an absence that has caused the team to win just 4 of their last 10 games.

Even though Khris Middleton will be out of tonight’s game, Damian Lillard will be there to hold the fort down. On the other hand, Patrick Beverley is ‘Probable’ for the game, while Malik Beasley’s inclusion will be a game-time decision.

Given all the facts surrounding the Bucks’ upcoming game, the possibility of Giannis Antetokounmpo sitting out against the 76ers only grows. Especially given the fact that the superstar has already played 63 games this season, it wouldn’t be too surprising to see him sitting on the sidelines despite his injury not being a real cause for concern.