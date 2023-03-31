“What Does Kyrie Irving Want for His Legacy?!”: Shaquille O’Neal Backs Kendrick Perkins After Latest ‘Cluster F**k’ Comments

The Dallas Mavericks are not having a good time. Having a player like Luka Doncic, who is averaging 33/8/8 for the season, and adding Kyrie Irving to the mix, one would’ve expected fireworks from the team. Instead, we are seeing the Mavs implode. From being a comfortable 4/5 seed for most of the season, the Mavs have fallen down to the 11th seeding with the pair.

Things have been bad for the Mavs, and at times, it feels like the team just wants to give up on the season. Recently, after the loss to the Sixers, Kyrie Irving sat down with the media and talked about things. He referred to the situation in the West as a cluster f**k.

When using the term ‘cluster f–k’ in his post-game comment, Kyrie Irving was referring to the current outlook in the West standings. The whole context is important, given the answer was insightful and genuine. Here’s a story from @fishsports with more: https://t.co/QofivSWNw6 https://t.co/nT2Kzh1jxj — Grant Afseth (@GrantAfseth) March 30, 2023

However, many people, including Kendrick Perkins, took the comment out of context.

Shaquille O’Neal shares Kendrick Perkins’ message about Kyrie Irving

Due to the rise of social media, there are times when people don’t do their due diligence anymore and go off about things from a small clip of a larger interview. The same happened when Kendrick Perkins went after Kyrie Irving for the cluster f**k comments.

Did Kyrie call Dallas a “cluster f*ck”? How Ironic. From forcing his way out of Cleveland, Boston and Brooklyn, if Dallas is what he describes it as, they are a perfect match! Carry on… pic.twitter.com/zkpJ41QpNQ — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) March 30, 2023

Perkins first applauded Kyrie for his contributions to society. However, then he called out Irving for making dumb moves, basketball-wise. From leaving a Cavs side that went to the Finals 3 years in a row to leaving a budding Jaylen Brown-Jayson Tatum combo, to then ditching Kevin Durant, Kyrie has made some bad moves. He called out Kyrie and asked, “What does Kyrie want for his legacy?”

Shaquille O’Neal shared the same on his Instagram story.

Shaquille O’Neal shared Kendrick Perkins’ take on Kyrie Irving – Mavs situation pic.twitter.com/ZVaGKjHrS7 — DubNation(2022 NBA CHAMPIONS) (@dubs3000) March 31, 2023

While the big man may not agree with Perk on a lot, this legacy question that he posed actually seems like something to think about.

Can the Mavericks salvage this season?

The Dallas Mavericks currently are the 11th seed in the West with five games left on their schedule. They are one game behind the 10th-seeded Thunder. While they still have a shot at a play-in spot, things seem tough for the Mavs, especially with the way the Pelicans and the Thunder have been playing.

Not seeing the duo of Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving in the post season would be a bummer, but it serves as a great reminder that things arent for granted in the NBA. No matter how big a star is, they still have to work to be able to play in April and ahead.