Warriors Trade Updates: Steve Kerr Makes Bold Jonathan Kuminga Trade Statement

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr (right) talks to forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) during the third quarter against the San Antonio Spurs at Chase Center.

The Golden State Warriors have had a slow offseason. Their one key acquisition has been Buddy Hield, a slightly out-of-place replacement for Klay Thompson. The franchise is also yet to offer Jonathan Kuminga a contract extension, who’s entering the final year of his rookie deal next season. However, head coach Steve Kerr’s latest update about the Warriors’ offseason business suggests they may not have to hand him a new contract.

During an interview with 95.7 The Game, the veteran coach was asked about Kuminga’s future with the team. Kerr suggested that the team could look to part ways with the young forward if the two sides did not reach an agreement soon. He said,

“There’s very few players in the league who are not talked about in trade discussions… Steph Curry is not being discussed in trade talks. Everybody else is.”

Kerr added that the Warriors aren’t the only team thinking along the same lines. He referred to the Los Angeles Lakers as an example and said the franchise would trade any player except LeBron James if an interesting opportunity came along.

Without providing further context about his comment on Kuminga, Kerr then detailed the major improvements the young forward has made as a Warrior. He revealed that the 21-year-old was having a brilliant offseason and was working on his game. The four-time championship-winning head coach claimed he was looking forward to coaching Kuminga next season, suggesting he wants the franchise to hand the young star a contract extension.

Jonathan Kuminga’s future hangs in the balance

Kuminga enjoyed a tremendous campaign last season, averaging a career-high 16.1 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 2.2 assists. The 21-year-old is now looking for a massive contract extension, which, per Warriors insider Evan Giddings, could cost the franchise north of $200 million.

During an appearance on the 95.7 The Game, he suggested that the young forward could demand a contract in the same range as Orlando Magic’s Franz Wagner, who signed a five-year, $224 million extension. Last season, Kuminga, drafted one pick higher than the Magic star, had numbers comparable to the German forward, and could use his contract as a reference while negotiating with the Warriors.

It’s unlikely that the franchise would offer the forward a contract north of $200 million. Kuminga’s future with the Warriors is still up in the air and teams around the league are closely monitoring the situation. If the two sides fail to reach a common ground, the former first-round pick could be on his way out of the Bay Area.