“Warriors Win No Championships Without Draymond Green!”: Matt Barnes Expressed Former DPOY’s Importance to the Team

Draymond Green was drafted as the 35th pick by the Warriors in 2012. Starting his career off as a second-round pick, Draymond did not get a lot of opportunities initially. David Lee held the starting spot and was doing a good job at the same. However, once Steve Kerr took over, he gave Green a shot, and the rest is history.

As Draymond talked about on ‘The Shop’, he knew he had to bring to the team what is missing. What was missing was a ‘dawg’ and Draymond knew just what he needed to do.

Over the years, Draymond has established himself as the heart and soul of the Warriors. Not only does he lead them on the defensive end of the floor, but a lot of times, the team’s offense runs through him as well.

Matt Barnes talked about the same with Shannon Sharpe.

Matt Barnes believes the Warriors wouldn’t have won any championship without Draymond Green

During his appearance on Club Shay Shay, Matt Barnes talked about Warriors’ star Draymond Green. Barnes showered Dray with compliments and said,

“He’s the heart and soul of that organization. Of that city. And I only knew it from the outside looking in but once I got there you could clearly see it.”

Talking more about Draymond’s impact on the team, he continued,

He’s not the best player on the team, but this team wins no championships without Draymond Green. That’s just facts and I think if you ask Steph and Klay that, they’ll say the same thing. He does so many things, whether it be offensively getting guys the ball in the right spots and guys organized like a quarterback there. Or being a 6-6 Defensive Player of the Year that can cover for everyone else’s mistakes. Just his energy. He walks that fine line and sometimes he crosses it but that’s what makes him Draymond.”

Matt Barnes even went as far as to say Draymond is getting a sure berth to the Hall of Fame.

“So when he goes to the HOF, people are gonna be talkin, that motherf— averaged 8 pts, 8 reb and 8 ast, how is he in the HOF?’… The stat sheet won’t tell the whole story.”

Does Draymond deserve a HOF spot?

The answer is yes. As Barnes said, Draymond is the heart and soul of the Warriors. The 4x All-Star has been at the center of all four championships the Dubs have won in the past eight years. If Draymond wasn’t present, the team wouldn’t have been what they are, and everyone in the organization knows it.

Not only does he bring defensive intensity, but he also brings leadership, grit and a raw mentality to the team that the others just don’t. Even though stat sheets don’t reflect what Draymond does, everyone on the team, the organization, and the rest of the NBA knows how vital Green is to the Warriors.

