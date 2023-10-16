Not Fond Of Hakeem Olajuwon’s ‘$50,000 Training’, Gilbert Arenas Calls Out Giannis Antetokounmpo’s ‘Travel’ In Damian Lillard’s Bucks Debut

The Los Angeles Lakers took on the Milwaukee Bucks last night in a preseason game that ended in the Bucks’ favor. Led by Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard, who made his Bucks debut, they cruised to a 97-108 victory. However, there were a few things that happened in the game that many took issue with. One of these things was a move that the Greek Freak pulled off, that former NBA star, Gilbert Arenas labeled a clear “travel”. No Chill Gil took to X (Formerly Twitter) to call out Giannis, who trained with NBA legend Hakeem Olajuwon over the off-season. Coincidentally, Arenas also has an issue with The Dream, whom he has publically blasted for only training young players if they pay $50,000 per week.

Gilbert Arenas calls out Giannis Antetokounmpo for a travel after training with Hakeem Olajuwon

Last night, Giannis Antetokounmpo dropped 16 points in 15 minutes, leading the Bucks to victory over the Lakers. One of his plays saw him back down Christian Wood, before pulling off what seemed to be his own version of the Dream Shake and scoring an easy bucket. It was a good play, but one that many have taken issue with, especially because of the number of steps the two-time MVP took.

Calling him out on X, Gilbert Arenas claims that the move was a clear “travel”. He retweeted the clip of the same, shared by NBA Central, who commended the Greek Freak for his workouts with NBA legend, Hakeem Olajuwon. A basketball great, that Arenas is also not too fond of.

With regard to the move itself, it’s hard to say whether or not it is a travel. According to the NBA rules, when a player comes to a stop, they are allowed to use one foot as a pivot and move the other leg freely before ultimately making a pass or taking the shot. In the clip, Giannis seems to do the same. However, there may have been a split second when he lifted his pivot foot off the ground. Thus, making it difficult to call.

There is a chance that Agent Zero is just calling out Giannis because of his link with Olajuwon. Arenas has been quite vocal about his distaste for the Houston Rockets legend after reports suggested he charges $50,000 per week of workouts. However, having recently worked with him in the off-season, Giannis made it clear that Hakeem offered to teach him for free, and it was the Bucks superstar who chose to pay anyway.

Both Giannis and Damian Lillard made their 2023 pre-season debuts last night

As mentioned earlier, last night was Damian Lillard’s debut for the Milwaukee Bucks. Ironically, it was also Giannis Antetokounmpo’s 2023 pre-season debut. And, the two superstars did not disappoint. The call-out by Gilbert Arenas aside, Giannis performed exceptionally. He managed 16 points, eight rebounds, and an assist in 15 minutes.

A great stat line, and one that Dame D.O.L.L.A. also matched up with, scoring 14 points, grabbing two rebounds, and dishing out three assists in his debut, which ended 97-108 in the Bucks’ favor.

The two superstars seemed to gel well, as they led the Bucks to victory. It will be interesting to see just how the 2023-2024 season pans out for them. Will they be able to secure an NBA Championship together? Only time will tell.