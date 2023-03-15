“I Want to Babysit”: 4x Olympic Gold Medallist Simone Biles Once Had an Interesting Offer for Stephen Curry and Ayesha

Stephen Curry is the ideal human being in a multitude of ways. For starters, he has been known to be a very down-to-earth individual, despite growing up in a well-off family. Heck, even with the man being one of the biggest players in the NBA and one of the richest men on the planet, he continues to remain humble.

On top of that, the man has been blessed with a beautiful wife and 3 adorable children. And while no one outside of the family can truly know the inside matters of any family except their own, this one does look like one of the happiest on the planet.

Speaking of his kids though, back in 2017, they often garnered an often lot of the media’s attention through all of their adorable antics. But even then, we don’t think many guessed that the face of the Women’s US Gymnastics would go absolutely gaga over them too. Yet, that is exactly what happened.

Simone Biles wished to babysit Stephen Curry’s kids simply because of how cute they are

Back in 2017, Canon Curry wasn’t born just yet, while Riley and Ryan Curry were about 5 and 2 years old respectively. So yes, needless to say, they both needed babysitters at the time. And given how busy the parents were, it is likely that they were constantly in need of one.

Now, finding the right babysitter for your kids can be a tough decision to make. After all, you don’t know what kind of a person really is from a mere interview. However, as it turns out, Ayesha and Stephen Curry didn’t need to do any of that. Instead, all they needed to do was search out a 4x Olympic Gold-Medallist in the Warriors’ crowd.

On one occasion back in 2017, Simone Biles was speaking to Sports Illustrated about Stephen Curry. And during the interview, she voluntarily brought up his kids, extending a hilariously strange offer.

“I haven’t had the chance to meet him, but his kids are absolutely adorable and I want to babysit them.”

Even all these years later, it is unfortunately unclear whether or not Ayesha and Stephen Curry took her up on the offer. However, considering how much Curry’s kids love to pull shenanigans if she did babysit them, they were likely an absolute handful.

Stephen Curry’s eldest daughter, Riley Curry became famous for one iconic press conference

The entire NBA community just can’t help but adore Stephen Curry’s kids. But where did it all start from? Why are fans at large so in love with this man’s family? Well, it was a certain press conference that kicked it all off. And you can take a look at it below.

At the time, Riley was about 2 years old. So, as you’d expect, the little girl had copious amounts of energy in her, as most around that age do. Still, to have such an adorable display during a press conference? There has never been any doubt that the moment is going to live forever.

