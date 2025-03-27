Was LeBron James Present at Kobe Bryant’s Funeral? Debunking Stephen A. Smith’s Questionable Statement

The feud between LeBron James and Stephen A. Smith is escalating at a rapid pace, and for once, it seems that Stephen A. has picked on the wrong dude. ESPN’s $100 million man is spiraling out on live TV, all because LeBron did what any father would do and stood up against him for questioning his parenting. Smith recently took his petty grievances to a new level by saying, among other things, that he would have swung on LeBron if LBJ had put his hands on him when he confronted him courtside earlier this month. SAS acknowledged that LeBron would have flattened him, but who exactly are you trying to impress with the tough guy act?

Yesterday, LeBron went on ESPN, Stephen A.’s own network, and roasted him on The Pat McAfee Show, saying that Stephen A. was “on a Taylor Swift-like tour run right now” as he goes after LeBron every day. He also said that Stephen A. was probably “happy as hell” and “smiling from ear-to-ear to hear me talking about him.”

Stephen A. went even further off the deep end today, claiming LeBron didn’t attend Kobe Bryant’s funeral and Dwyane Wade’s jersey retirement ceremony. The only problem is that, according to the Los Angeles Times, LeBron was in attendance. According to reports, he simply requested that his photo not be taken, probably out of respect for Bryant and not wanting to take attention off of him and his daughter Gianna.

LeBron did attend Kobe’s funeral but why are we even talking about this? This is beyond disgusting now. Shame on Stephen A. Smith. Via: https://t.co/TH5P6lkBYG pic.twitter.com/lEmGTl3EA5 — Adit Pujari (@pujariadit7) March 27, 2025

Even if LeBron didn’t go to the funeral, Stephen A. trying to use this against him is the lowest of the low. We all grieve in our own way, and Stephen A. using Kobe’s tragic death for clout is despicable, even for him.

Fighting LeBron James, physically or through the media, is a battle that Stephen A. Smith can’t win

We’ve all been told that you don’t want to stoop to someone else’s level. It would take LeBron digging an underground tunnel at this point to get as low as Stephen A., because this is nasty stuff. LeBron has praised Kobe effusively over the years, and from his on-court speech honoring the Black Mamba to his Instagram post in remembrance of the Lakers legend, he’s shown nothing but love and respect.

He and the Lakers even dedicated the 2020 season to Kobe’s memory, and they went on to win the title.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@kingjames)

This isn’t even the first time Stephen A. has brought this topic up, which begs the question: Why does it matter so much to you, Stephen A.? Are you genuinely concerned about Kobe being given the proper love and respect, or are you just clout-chasing like you always do? I think we all know the answer to that.

Stephen A. recently got a $100 million contract from ESPN, and it seems that deal has emboldened him to go after the biggest dog in the yard, all in the pursuit of more fame, more clicks, and more clout. He’d better hope that money is guaranteed, because at the rate his reputation is plummeting with each unhinged rant, ESPN is going to have some serious buyer’s remorse.