“Wasn’t Meant to Be”: Steve Kerr Reflects on Kevin Durant Leaving the Warriors

Kevin Durant has had to suit up for an interesting slate of games since returning from injury. Firstly, he went up against his old friend LeBron James when facing the Los Angeles Lakers. And now, he is playing consecutive games against the two teams he represented before joining the Phoenix Suns, the Brooklyn Nets, and the Golden State Warriors.

As expected, Durant’s tenure for the teams became a topic of discussion in the backdrop of the games. However, Steve Kerr’s statement on Durant’s departure from the Warriors in 2019 has received more traction than any other comment on the matter.

After the veteran coach was asked about his experience coaching KD, Kerr began by looking back at the two-time NBA Champion’s successful three-year stint with GSW and revealing how fun it was for him to coach a superstar of his caliber.

“I loved coaching Kevin. He was amazing, you know, obviously two straight finals MVP,” Kerr said in the press conference ahead of the Suns-Warriors clash. The Warriors HC also talked about coaching Durant in the Olympics and how that was a memorable experience.

Despite the three straight finals trip, the Slim Reaper was ready to begin a new journey. Even though the Warriors would’ve wanted to retain Durant as part of their roster for as long as possible, his decision was supported graciously by the management.

“I think it was clear at the end that he was ready to move on and take on a different challenge. And we supported that, of course… Happy for him for all the success. We would have loved to have kept him forever, but it wasn’t meant to be,” Kerr concluded.

There was a bit of animosity towards the end of Durant’s time in San Francisco, having constant run-ins with Draymond Green in particular. Many assumed that the lack of chemistry drove KD away. However, Durant cleared the air and disregarded this narrative. Instead, he revealed that he simply wanted a change in scenario.

“It was another pivot. I just wanted to play ball somewhere else,” Durant said three years after leaving the Warriors.

Kerr has always appreciated KD’s time in Golden State, which is consistent with his recent comments.

KD wanted to “move on”

Steve Kerr has spoken about KD’s 2019 departure on multiple occasions. But the most recent instance before tonight’s comments came before the 2024-2025 season began.

In an interview on LeBatardShow, Kerr revealed how the star forward didn’t seem to enjoy his final year with the team. Hence, the front office had anticipated Durant’s departure during the 2019 offseason.

“Those years were incredible. I loved coaching Kevin. I think that last year that he was here, he was visibly wanting to move on. We could feel it, and that was his choice as a free agent. Everything that he gave to us and brought to us. We will be thankful for that forever,” Kerr said.

Many analysts believe that Durant could’ve had more titles on his resume had he still been part of the roster. Instead, he continues to chase a third championship with the Suns.