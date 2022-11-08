WATCH: 6’9″ Luka Doncic Makes a Ridiculous ‘Shoulder Shot’ That Would Astonish Stephen Curry 

Luka Doncic just torched Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets for 36 points tonight but before he played the game, he hit an insane circus shot with his shoulder and it reminds us of why basketball players sometimes aren’t humans.

We can talk about their brilliance on the court and we can see how great they are simply, by the way, they warm up. They barely miss a shot and make ridiculous ones with ease. The sheer differences between a normal person and them are unimaginable.

Pre-game warm-ups are often a good gauge of a player’s brilliance. Of course, a 6’9″ hybrid point guard like Luka would have no trouble making an array of shots during prep time. But to make one with his shoulder? That’s just ridiculous and it wasn’t even a fluke.

Stephen Curry is another guard whose pre-game warm-ups are considered somewhat of a legend and even he would have been astonished by this shot.

Luka Doncic makes an unreal shot during pre-game warmups like Stephen Curry

Just take a look at this. Luka hits an almost miracle shot. Most people have a hard time getting a bucket with their hands and this 23-year-old did it with his shoulder.

Bro, what can’t Luka Doncic do?! 🤯 Not everyone can knock down shots from the SHOULDER.pic.twitter.com/ueJLfEw5j1 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) November 8, 2022

And it reminds us of how Stephen Curry takes his shots. The magician of shooting makes some of the most ridiculous shots in his pre-game routine. Just take a look at this.

Steph Curry is such a freak. If you ever have tickets to a Warriors game, you should DEFINITELY get there as early as possible and watch his pre-game warm-up. He makes everything look so easy. pic.twitter.com/gf66xka9Et — Alex Kennedy (@AlexKennedyNBA) February 24, 2019

Now Steph might have some competition. Doncic’s pre-game routine will now be well documented. He starts cooking before the game even begins and when the lights are bright and the fans are shouting his name, Luka turns it up.

Luka Doncic having a hard time deciding what he’ll cook tonight – the beef or the Nets 😂 pic.twitter.com/OmuEoBFQv8 — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) November 8, 2022

Doncic hits 9th consecutive 30-point game to reach within 14 games of Chamberlain’s record

Tonight, Doncic did everything for the Mavericks. They narrowly edged out the Brooklyn Nets and the Slovenian was at the center of it all.

It was the 8th time out of 9 games that the Mavs were tangled in a clutch situation. This time too they won by 2 points. Luka might need more help soon. He also missed out on winning the Western Conference player of the week, which we think is a travesty.

In Luka Doncic’s ninth-straight 30+ point game: 36 points

6 rebounds

6 assists

3 steals

1 block

5-9 3P

11-22 FG Four consecutive wins#MFFL #LUKAMVP pic.twitter.com/1rlAWMKz56 — All Things Mavs (@All_Things_Mavs) November 8, 2022

But until that help comes, he will continue breaking records. He now has the 2nd most 3o-point games to start the season. You might be thinking about what the record is. Wilt Chamberlain recorded 23 games with 30-points to start the season. Doncic is now 14 shy of the record.

Another 30-piece for Luka Dončić 🪣 He passes Wilt Chamberlain for the second most 30-point games to begin a season 📈 pic.twitter.com/KgmYtJ4Xh0 — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) November 8, 2022

At the current pace, he might just match it. And he is also averaging a stunning 36 points per game. At 23, no less. We are falling short of words to describe this phenomenal star. And so we think this video of him nailing his iconic stepback shot will do for now.