HomeSearch

WATCH: Dillon Brooks Jaws at Warriors’ Bench, Klay Thompson Reminds Him of His Four Championships

Raahib Singh
|Published 19/03/2023

WATCH: Dillon Brooks Jaws at Warriors’ Bench, Klay Thompson Reminds Him of His Four Championships

Credits: Twitter and USA Today Sports

The Memphis Grizzlies hosted the Golden State Warriors for the 2nd night of a back-to-back for both teams. Playing without Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Dillon Brooks took the reins and led the Grizzlies to a 133-119 win. With this win, they have tied their season series with the Warriors at two a piece.

This was a big contest for both teams. On the one hand, the Warriors wanted to avoid an 11-game road skid and avoid falling back to a .500 record. On the other hand, the Grizzlies are trying to regain the #2 seed.

Unfortunately for the defending champions, it was Dillon Brooks and co. who took yet another win home tonight. However, before the game ended, sparks and flares were on both benches.

Dillon Brooks jaws at Klay Thompson and gets a strong reply

As we all know, Dillon Brooks is the kind of player you’d love to have on your team, but the other 29 teams will hate him. After his performance tonight, holding Stephen Curry to just 16 points while scoring 18 points himself, Brooks was sure feeling very chirpy. With less than 20 seconds left in the game, Brooks yelled at Klay Thompson and said, “You suck!”

As expected, Klay broke out his favorite response, celebrating his four championships.

Brooks tried responding to the same in his post-game interview. Talking about getting ready to play the Warriors, Brooks said it’s easy because of how much Klay and Draymond talk.

That’s big, coming from a man who started a beef with Draymond out of the blue, and then couldn’t handle the response. Even though the Grizzlies may have won the last two contests, one mustn’t forget that these are still regular season games, and the actual right to talk sh*t is earned in the playoffs.

Share this article
About the author
Raahib Singh

Raahib Singh

Raahib Singh is an NBA Editor at The SportsRush. A Computer Science Engineer by qualification, Raahib's passion for sports drew him toward TSR. He started playing basketball when he was 14, and fell in love with the sport ever since. His interest in the NBA developed at the same time as when Stephen Curry put the entire league on notice. Raahib was spellbound by Steph and the Warriors and has been a fan since. From starting off as a Warriors fan, Raahib has evolved into someone who can never miss a good game of basketball. He converts his love for the game and the knowledge he has gained into the articles he writes. In his spare time, he enjoys cricket, going for walks, and murder mysteries.

Read more from Raahib Singh