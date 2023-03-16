HomeSearch

WATCH: Draymond Green Picks Up 16th Technical Foul of the Season, Gets Suspended for Game Against Hawks

Raahib Singh
|Published 16/03/2023

The Golden State Warriors are in trouble. No, it’s not because of what’s happening in the game against the Clippers. Once again, no, it’s not something that one of their players did. Oh wait, actually, it is. Heading out on a 5-game road trip, the Warriors need all their players, especially their stars. However, it seems like Draymond Green forgot about that.

Taking on the Clippers, the two teams kept going back and forth the entire first half. The largest lead by either team was just eight points. The game was tied five times, and there were five lead changes in the first half alone.

However, Draymond Green might have cost the Warriors their upcoming game already. Here is how he did it.

Draymond Green picks up his 16th technical foul of the season

The Golden State Warriors are not going to be too happy with Draymond Green for what went down. In fact, they’re first going to appeal this technical foul. From the looks of it, it feels like the referee just handed it out like it was candy.

This was the 16th technical foul of the season for Dray. That means that he will be suspended for the next game, which is the Friday night contest against the Atlanta Hawks.

With this foul, Draymond became the third player this season to reach the 16 technical fouls mark. The other two on the list are Luka Doncic and Dillon Brooks.

We’ll have to see whether the Dubs appeal the same, and whether the league rescinds the tech. Till then, the Warriors will have to prepare their strategy for Friday night assuming Green will be out.

Raahib Singh

Raahib Singh

Raahib Singh is an NBA Editor at The SportsRush. A Computer Science Engineer by qualification, Raahib's passion for sports drew him toward TSR. He started playing basketball when he was 14, and fell in love with the sport ever since. His interest in the NBA developed at the same time as when Stephen Curry put the entire league on notice. Raahib was spellbound by Steph and the Warriors and has been a fan since. From starting off as a Warriors fan, Raahib has evolved into someone who can never miss a good game of basketball. He converts his love for the game and the knowledge he has gained into the articles he writes. In his spare time, he enjoys cricket, going for walks, and murder mysteries.

