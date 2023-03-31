“Charles Barkley, Respect Me, I’m A 2x MVP”: Kevin Hart Once Hilariously Went Off On NBA On TNT After His Celebrity Game Heroics

The NBA All-Star Celebrity Game is one of the annual highlights of the season. Every edition sees famous celebrities from across fields take the court to show off their basketball skills and it often turns out to be quite a hilarious spectacle.

For a while, regardless of what happened, there appeared to be a common factor that was a given at All-Star games. This was nothing else, but the almost guaranteed presence of Kevin Hart at All-Star weekend.

The comedian became the most high-profile ambassador of the Celebrity game and became a fixture of the annual event in the early 2010s. Hart’s association with the basketball world was well-known and his heroics at All-Star Celebrity games only added to this reputation.

However, despite being a 4-time MVP, Hart felt “disrespected” by NBA stars and in particular, Charles Barkley. In his many interactions with the TNT crew, Hart has often been mocked and once, the star even asked Chuck to keep in mind that he was a then two-time All-Star Celebrity Game MVP who demands respect for his basketball skills.

Hart demanded respect befitting a two-time All-Star Game-winning MVP from Charles Barkley on live television.

Barkley may have been a one-time NBA MVP, a feat many players can claim. But Hart is a 4-time NBA All-Star Game MVP and is the GOAT All-Star celebrity. In terms of basketball uniqueness, Hart knocks Chuck out of the competition.

Hart’s claim for respect might be misleading though. The comedian was never the highest scorer in any of his multiple appearances. The MVP awards might have just been a recognition of his popularity and association with the basketball world. Hart would strongly disagree though, it would appear.

Chuck agreed to respect Hart’s status as a two-time MVP at the time though. Hart clearly had done enough to win over the “respect” of the NBA Hall of Famer.

Hart was factually incorrect though, at the time. The comedian wasn’t in fact the only person to be a two-time MVP at the All-Star Celebrity Game. That honor was one he shared with former NFL star Terrell Owens. Hart did win two more MVP titles to solidify his GOAT case but was still factually wrong in asserting himself as the only two-time MVP to Chuck.

Hart has since announced his retirement from the All-Star Celebrity Game.

After winning the All-Star Celebrity Game MVP honor four times, Hart announced his retirement citing how he “can’t do no more”. The comedian wanted to go out on a high and did so after his 15-point outing in 2015.

Hart, in fact, won the MVP at the All-Star Celebrity Game in all but one of his appearances. In his first-ever appearance in 2004, there was no honor reserved for an MVP. Maybe Hart could have had 5-time MVP status, who knows?

Regardless, Chuck clearly owes Hart twice the respect he was due in 2013, as demanded on live television by Hart. The All-Star Celebrity Game GOAT is due his flowers.

