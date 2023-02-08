Adrian Wojnarowski’s 5 tweets in 3 hours for Kevin Durant Leads to Redditors Accusing him of helping Nets raise 6ft 10″ star’s trade value

Of the Nets’ Big 3, Kevin Durant is the only one left in Brooklyn after Kyrie Irving was traded to Dallas. Easily the biggest trade of the season, Kyrie’s departure from New York marks the end of a spectacular failure. The trio that was expected to be one of the fiercest contenders failed to make any impact on the league.

As the last remaining member of the trio, it seems Kevin Durant wants a trade as well. However, as per Adrian Wojnarowski, the Nets have made up their minds already. He believes they will not be trading Durant before the trade deadline on February 9th. But Redditors believe Woj’s tweets on Durant have an ulterior motive.

Adrian Wojnarowski accused of manipulating possible Kevin Durant trade

Wojnarowski started his barrage of Kevin Durant tweets by claiming that the Nets will not trade him before the trade deadline. Woj on his Twitter wrote:

“In aftermath of Kyrie Irving trade, the Brooklyn Nets and Kevin Durant are having ongoing conversations on the direction of the franchise, but organization has thus far told inquiring teams that they’re not planning to trade him before Thursday’s deadline, sources tell ESPN.”

The ESPN insider then recalled Durant’s wish of going to Phoenix before the season. He claimed the Nets were also reluctant of trading him to the Suns. But, affirmed that a lot of teams were still interested in Durant. In fact, even the newest owner of Phoenix, Matt Ishbia, has been pursuing the trade but to no avail.

Durant had interest in a deal to the Suns over the summer, but so far the Nets haven’t shown a willingness to move him to Phoenix or anywhere else, sources tell ESPN. There have been a number of teams reaching out to Brooklyn on Durant. https://t.co/xYvo5rGZCY — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 7, 2023

Redditors believe Wonarowski’s barrage of tweets about Kevin Durant is just a means to help the Nets. They felt that Adrian Wojnarowski had done the same thing before James Harden’s trade. They believe he is doing the same thing again to raise the trade value of Durant.

A possible Durant trade on the horizon?

With Kyrie gone, Kevin Durant is definitely shorthanded in Brooklyn. He needs help but all the drama since the last two seasons may have affected his desire to stay and play for them. He wanted an out in the off-season, and it is likely he wants an out now.

But, speculations aside, the Nets don’t seem too eager to trade him. They have already lost a superstar and would want to keep their last superstar on the team. However, if push comes to shove, we are sure Sean Marks and the Nets front office will want a similar star in return for KD.

