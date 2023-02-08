“LeBron James is At The Top of The List”: Darvin Ham Weighs In On The Goat Debate Ahead of Historical Night

LeBron James is on the verge of making history. The 38-year-old has shown no signs of slowing up in the last few years even as he has gotten older. In fact, he has continuously performed at the highest possible level. Now, because of his monstrous durability and individual brilliance, LeBron is about to break a record once thought unachievable.

Tonight is a big night for the Lakers player and franchise. Kareem also set his last scoring tally here and retired as a Laker. For another Lakers superstar to break that record is poetic justice.

With the scoring gap between the two just 36 now, there are already conversations about whether this record will make his case for the GOAT debate stronger. And his head coach Darvin Ham has also joined in on the conversation.

Darvin Ham believes LeBron James is at the top of the list

Darvin Ham hasn’t had a great first season with the Lakers. However, fortunately, he at least will get to witness LeBron James break Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s scoring record. He is also obviously excited about it. The entire NBA world is excited about it. But the more he gets closer to the record, the louder the GOAT debate gets.

Now, reporters have even involved Darvin Ham in the GOAT debate. The Lakers head coach was asked if he believed that LeBron James breaking Kareem’s record will influence his claim to being the greatest of all time.

While responding. Ham was, at first, trying to avoid answering the question directly. He stated that though basketball is a team sport, LeBron’s individual impact on the league and the sport put him at the top of the list of all-time greats.

Ham: “Darvin Ham on LeBron and the GOAT debate: “When we talk about the impact of players, you can have a little bit of a GOAT discussion, but it’s a team sport…But, impact, man-for-man, I think he’s at the top of the list.”

Will the Scoring record settle the debate between Michael Jordan and Bron?

Well, many athletes believe that once LeBron James crosses Kareem’s scoring tally, there will not be many arguments to support Michael Jordan’s case as the GOAT over him. Players like Dirk Nowitzki and Shaquille O’Neal had made similar assertions in the past.

In all fairness, the scoring record would prove that LeBron James has had an exceptional career. Perhaps no one has been as good as him for as long as him. While the GOAT debate is a never-ending loop, LeBron reaching the milestone proves that he is indeed at the top of the list.

