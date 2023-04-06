WATCH: Russell Westbrook Does ‘the Melo’ to Mock LeBron James After Embarassing Mistake During Lakers vs Clippers

Russell Westbrook must be a very happy man right now. Sure, he grew up a Lakers fan. However, sometimes it just isn’t meant to be, and the man clearly understands that. And now, he has shown himself to be one of the better players on the LA Clippers’ roster, something that has come much to the Lakers’ dismay tonight.

Throughout this game, the man has made good decisions at every twist and turn. And as a result, he has been more efficient than anyone would expect during this game, scoring 14 points on 6 of 12 from the field, and 2 of 4 from three.

But, as if that wasn’t enough of a finger to the Lakers already, the man apparently decided to make a grand, old show about the whole thing. So, what do you think happened when LeBron James basically passed the ball to him, while he was on the sideline?

Russell Westbrook mockingly gets up to take a shot after LeBron James’s brilliant pass to him

Russell Westbrook may not want to comment on it, but the man clearly despises the current Lakers roster. And no, it’s not because they are playing better after he was traded. But instead, the man felt a certain way after being ostracized as badly as he was while on the team.

So now, while he is winning and ahead, it’d only make sense for him to laugh as loudly as ever in their faces. And sure enough, that’s exactly what he did after an egregious LeBron James mistake.

LeBron James passes to Russell Westbrook on the Clippers bench. Russ pointed to him and said ‘good pass!’ 😂 pic.twitter.com/ueqBOEdAX0 — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) April 6, 2023

As we said, Westbrook may not want to admit it, but there sure isn’t any kind of love lost between these two parties at the moment. And we don’t think that’s going to be changing for a long time.

How did the fans react to this one?

The NBA community has always been a fickle group. So, on a subject as controversial, yet hilarious as this one, it’s easy to expect all kinds of responses. And if you did, you’d be absolutely right. Here are just a few of the many reactions.

Not the melo 😭 pic.twitter.com/OJ0tjKty1T — Fatty Mush (@MushFatty) April 6, 2023

russ being brons #1 hater pic.twitter.com/uMx4gkWBVI — Piby (@ItsPiby) April 6, 2023

Would of been a brick from Russ — stfu_u_mad (@stfu_u_mad) April 6, 2023

oh he hated Lebron — Alex 🌚 (@bludcl0t) April 6, 2023

Given how many reactions this one garnered, we don’t think this little troll move is going to be dying anytime soon. And somehow, we think Russell Westbrook prefers it that way.