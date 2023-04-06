HomeSearch

WATCH: Russell Westbrook Does ‘the Melo’ to Mock LeBron James After Embarassing Mistake During Lakers vs Clippers

Tonoy Sengupta
|Published 06/04/2023

Credits: USA Today Sports

Russell Westbrook must be a very happy man right now. Sure, he grew up a Lakers fan. However, sometimes it just isn’t meant to be, and the man clearly understands that. And now, he has shown himself to be one of the better players on the LA Clippers’ roster, something that has come much to the Lakers’ dismay tonight.

Throughout this game, the man has made good decisions at every twist and turn. And as a result, he has been more efficient than anyone would expect during this game, scoring 14 points on 6 of 12 from the field, and 2 of 4 from three.

But, as if that wasn’t enough of a finger to the Lakers already, the man apparently decided to make a grand, old show about the whole thing. So, what do you think happened when LeBron James basically passed the ball to him, while he was on the sideline?

 

Russell Westbrook mockingly gets up to take a shot after LeBron James’s brilliant pass to him

Russell Westbrook may not want to comment on it, but the man clearly despises the current Lakers roster. And no, it’s not because they are playing better after he was traded. But instead, the man felt a certain way after being ostracized as badly as he was while on the team.

So now, while he is winning and ahead, it’d only make sense for him to laugh as loudly as ever in their faces. And sure enough, that’s exactly what he did after an egregious LeBron James mistake.

As we said, Westbrook may not want to admit it, but there sure isn’t any kind of love lost between these two parties at the moment. And we don’t think that’s going to be changing for a long time.

 

How did the fans react to this one?

The NBA community has always been a fickle group. So, on a subject as controversial, yet hilarious as this one, it’s easy to expect all kinds of responses. And if you did, you’d be absolutely right. Here are just a few of the many reactions.

Given how many reactions this one garnered, we don’t think this little troll move is going to be dying anytime soon. And somehow, we think Russell Westbrook prefers it that way.

Tonoy Sengupta

Tonoy Sengupta is an Editor of NBA content at The SportsRush. Coming from an athletically inclined family, he has been surrounded by sports ever since he was 4 years old. But, while initially pouring all his time into Football (soccer), at 14, Tonoy discovered basketball through the countless highlights of Stephen Curry humiliating players from Curry Land. And just like that, a fiery passion for the game was ignited within Tonoy. And soon after, he decided to become a student of journalism, graduating in 2022, and choosing sports as his area of interest. Today, you can find him spending 99% of his time browsing through every type of content on every team in the NBA, before uncorking everything he has found to the world. In the 1% he isn't doing this, you can find him playing Basketball, Football, Volleyball, or practically any other sport he has had the opportunity to learn.

