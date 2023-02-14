WATCH: Shaquille O’Neal Bullied Two Young Kids at Once With a ‘Get That Weak Sh*t Out of Here’ Block

Shaquille O’Neal is undoubtedly one of the greatest players of all time. The man was a dominant force in the NBA and was revered by many for his skill.

However, his massive size and ability with a basketball weren’t the only reason for his success. Shaq was also a very competitive athlete, who hated losing.

Even after retirement, the competitive bug seems to have stuck with him. To the point where even little children aren’t safe from the wrath of Diesel when he takes the court.

Also Read: “I am Jealous!”: Shaquille O’Neal Reveals His True Feelings Surrounding the LeBron James, Michael Jordan GOAT Debate

Shaquille O’Neal shows no mercy, even when playing a simple game of pickup with some kids

Shaquille O’Neal has had a Hall of Fame career. Four NBA Championships and an MVP don’t come easily. It came through his skill and dedication to the sport.

However, another contributing factor was his competitive nature. Something that he has to this day and something that many have been on the receiving end of. That includes some children who dared challenge the Big Aristotle on his own court.

Well, they found out the hard way that Shaq isn’t one to be messed with. A few well-timed blocks taught them that lesson.

At the end of the day, it’s fairly obvious that O’Neal was just having some fun. The man is known for his sense of humor, it’s just that in this case, some kids were the butt of the joke.

Then again, this isn’t the first time Shaq has done something like this. After all, he’s known for playing pranks, especially on his own children.

Shaq levied what he called a “tax bite” on his own children

Diesel loves messing with his kids. He takes every opportunity he can to make fun of them, play pranks on them, and embarrass them. Like his “tax bite”, something he levied on his kids every time they bought something to eat.

It really is amazing just how special his relationship is with his children. Although they might not be big fans of the tax.

Also Read: WATCH: 7’1 Shaquille O’Neal Ruthlessly Yams on Poor Fan during a Mere Pick-Up Game