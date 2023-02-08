HomeSearch

WATCH: Shaquille O’Neal’s First Reebok Commercial Involved Wilt Chamberlain and Bill Russell Talking Trash

Jeet Pukhrambam
|Published 08/02/2023

Image of Shaquille O’Neal and Bill Russell taken from Google Images

If there was ever an assembly of big men, it couldn’t have been better than when Wilt Chamberlain, Bill Russell, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and Bill Walton were invited for a Reebok commercial in 1992. And who was the star of the ad? Shaquille O’Neal, of course!

At the set of Reebok’s Shaq Attaq in 1992, we could see the best big men to have ever played the court. And naturally, they would talk trash. Two generational rivals in the form of Bill Russell and Wilt Chamberlain.

Add Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Bill Walton to that mix. We are pretty sure Shaq was more than overwhelmed. Even legendary coach John Wooden might have been a little awestruck by that mix.

Reebok pulled out all the stops for Shaquille O’Neal: NBA legends gathered for a fun time

When you have centers who dominated the game get together, they will talk basketball and they will talk trash. No doubt. Just watch the clip below. You can see Wilt talking constantly and Bill is just happy.

The stories are mostly about Bill and how he used to intimidate opponents. His demise is still fresh in our memory and as her daughter Karen Thee Russell tweeted out, we are remembering Bill in the right way.

Bill Russell’s wholesome gesture during Shaq’s commercial

Bill Russell’s big heart was on full display during this commercial shoot. While the day might have been about the NBA’s next dominant big man, the real story belonged to Bill Russell.

His clothing brand was starting off and to extend a gesture of goodwill, he asked a person conducting the shoot about his dog’s name and breed. For what you ask?

Bill wanted to give Joanne Borzakian a sweater with the dog’s name and a picture. A wholesome gesture that we are sure will be reminiscent of the man Russell was.

As for Shaq? Well, you can look at the countless stories we run on him every single day.

