“No Better Point Guard”: Ivica Zubac Credits James Harden for Unlocking the Best Basketball of His Career

The Los Angeles Clippers, after a painful start to a season they approached with high expectations, are finally beginning to find their rhythm. And the mood in the camp is optimistic. Ivica Zubac, for one, has been solid, and for that, he has James Harden to thank.

The Clippers beat the Raptors 121-117 in overtime away from home on Friday, with Zubac scoring 16 and grabbing 14 boards. It was a solid performance that mirrored just how good the big man has been throughout the Clippers’ 25/26 season, despite their slow start.

Zubac is averaging 15 points and 11 rebounds, which, while not matching his 2024–25 numbers of 17 points and 12 rebounds, reflects a season in which he feels he is playing better than ever. After the Clippers’ win in Toronto, he spoke about how Harden has been instrumental in helping him play the best basketball of his career.

“I’ve been playing my best basketball since he got here,” Zubac said. And that’s no lie.

Before Harden arrived in LA back in 2023, Zubac was averaging 9.7 points and 8.3 rebounds per game. The number has jumped to 14.6 and 11.2 since. Of course, it also shows that with time, Zubac has grown into a better NBA player, but Harden’s arrival coinciding with that growth is not just a coincidence.

The Bosnian center then had the highest praise for his teammate, declaring him the best point guard in the league right now for someone in his role to pair with. “For a big (guy), there’s no better point guard to play with,” he said.

The NBA has a plethora of legendary point guards right now, including superstars in their prime like Luka Doncic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and also veteran icons like Stephen Curry. But Harden, according to Zubac, complements a big man like no other.

At 36, the beard is having a prolific season for someone his age. He’s averaging close to 26 and has around 8 assists per game. The Clippers are now 10th in the West, 8-2 in their last 10 games, and are currently on a 5-game winning streak. It’s all smiles in Inglewood once again.