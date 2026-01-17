mobile app bar

“No Better Point Guard”: Ivica Zubac Credits James Harden for Unlocking the Best Basketball of His Career

Somin Bhattacharjee
Published

Jan 16, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; LA Clippers guard James Harden (1) celebrates the win with center Ivica Zubac (40) against the Toronto Raptor at the end of the overtime period at Scotiabank Arena

The Los Angeles Clippers, after a painful start to a season they approached with high expectations, are finally beginning to find their rhythm. And the mood in the camp is optimistic. Ivica Zubac, for one, has been solid, and for that, he has James Harden to thank.

The Clippers beat the Raptors 121-117 in overtime away from home on Friday, with Zubac scoring 16 and grabbing 14 boards. It was a solid performance that mirrored just how good the big man has been throughout the Clippers’ 25/26 season, despite their slow start.

Zubac is averaging 15 points and 11 rebounds, which, while not matching his 2024–25 numbers of 17 points and 12 rebounds, reflects a season in which he feels he is playing better than ever. After the Clippers’ win in Toronto, he spoke about how Harden has been instrumental in helping him play the best basketball of his career.

“I’ve been playing my best basketball since he got here,” Zubac said. And that’s no lie.

Before Harden arrived in LA back in 2023, Zubac was averaging 9.7 points and 8.3 rebounds per game. The number has jumped to 14.6 and 11.2 since. Of course, it also shows that with time, Zubac has grown into a better NBA player, but Harden’s arrival coinciding with that growth is not just a coincidence.

The Bosnian center then had the highest praise for his teammate, declaring him the best point guard in the league right now for someone in his role to pair with. “For a big (guy), there’s no better point guard to play with,” he said.

The NBA has a plethora of legendary point guards right now, including superstars in their prime like Luka Doncic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and also veteran icons like Stephen Curry. But Harden, according to Zubac, complements a big man like no other.

At 36, the beard is having a prolific season for someone his age. He’s averaging close to 26 and has around 8 assists per game. The Clippers are now 10th in the West, 8-2 in their last 10 games, and are currently on a 5-game winning streak. It’s all smiles in Inglewood once again.

Somin Bhattacharjee

Somin Bhattacharjee

Basketball Editor Somin Bhattacharjee first discovered the game during the 2014 FIBA World Cup. Not long after, he turned to the NBA and found himself drawn to the Golden State Warriors — right at the start of Stephen Curry's rise. Over time, the admiration turned into full-blown support for the team, one that continues even as the Curry era approaches its twilight. A true hoophead, Somin also follows EuroLeague basketball closely and enjoys exploring the game beyond the NBA. Though holding a bachelor's degree in marketing, Somin discovered his true calling in writing. Since 2021, he has penned over 3,000 articles for TheSportsRush, covering everything from breaking news to sharp opinion pieces and detailed exclusives. He thrives on writing about in-game moments and the reactions that make basketball a uniquely emotional sport. Beyond basketball, Somin plays different sports including soccer and remains a passionate fan of Spanish football giants Real Madrid

