With A $7.5 Million Valuation, Bronny James Is Officially Ranked No. 9 In The Country And LeBron James Would Be Proud

Feb 7, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) celebrates with his son Bronny James after breaking the all-time scoring record in the third quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Bronny James has become a household name at this point and the 18-year-old Sierra Canyon senior hasn’t even decided what college to attend come this spring. LeBron James has been showing love to not just Bronny, but his second son, Bryce Maximus James, on social media for quite some while now.

Most recently, ‘The King’ took to Twitter to call out various unnamed players across the league for not being as good as his eldest son. According to him, Bronny could easily take on NBA competition at this stage in his development as a basketball player.

While this may just be a father being extremely proud and confident in his son, his statement shouldn’t be taken lightly. James Jr has slowly but surely climbed the ranks in the nation and his hard work is clearly paying off.

Also read: “Bronny James You Were Special!”: LeBron James Openly Hypes Up His Son After Big Playoff Win vs Former State Champion, Taft

Bronny James has a new ranking across the nation

Bronny James has hovered around the 30s to the 40s range when it comes to his ranking for the class of 2023, making him a 4-star recruit. However, as of recent, his stellar play has led him to take a massive leap in his ranking as On3 has placed him as the 9th ranked player for his class in the nation.

This makes him an official 5-star recruit, raising his stock for the collegiate programs that are looking to bring him on board. As if Bronny wasn’t already one of the most sought after high school athletes in the nation, this new ranking will have him getting even more offers than before.

Big mover in the On3 Rankings… Bronny James is now ranked #9 nationally & has reached 5 ⭐️ status. pic.twitter.com/qY7pNqyExu — College Basketball Report (@CBKReport) March 7, 2023

Along with being one of the best high school basketball players in the United States, he’s also capitalized on his name, likeness, and image. His NIL valuation, according to Boardroom, is placed at $7.5 million, making this the highest valuation in all of HS sports. He’s followed by the likes of Mikey Williams and Arch Manning.

Has Bronny James decided where to go to college?

No, Bronny James has not yet decided where he wants to play collegiate basketball. The Ohio native teased fans with the potential for him to go to Ohio State and become a Buckeye as he even visited their campus with his father, LeBron James.

Other than Ohio State, teams like Duke and Kentucky have already enquired about the superstar in the making. The most likely scenario that Bronny focuses on his high school and makes his decision only during the spring time, after the HS season is over.

Also read: “Bronny James is Built Like Dudes in Creed 3”: LeBron James and Wife Savannah Share Picture of 6ft 3′ Star Flexing on IG