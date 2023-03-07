Shaquille O’Neal Mocks Victor Wembanyama For Thin Frame, Shares Instagram Story Of Future No. 1 Pick Getting Posterized

Victor Wembanyama has raised concerns amidst his lack of physique and stature, which was conspicuous when the 19-year-old was dunked on recently.

Wembanyama is the talk of the town for basketball stars currently playing outside the NBA. The Frenchman is envisioned to be the first overall pick in the upcoming 2023 draft.

Victor Wembanyama is listed as 7’5. When he eventually makes his inevitable NBA debut, Wembanyama will officially be the second-tallest player in NBA history, behind only Yao. Ming.

The 19-year-old basketball prodigy has an extremely diverse arsenal for someone listed as 7’5. Despite the general notion surrounding players listed at 6’10 and above, Wembanyama draws no parallels to any such NBA players. Apart from Kevin Durant.

However, Wemby’s defensive displays have speculated troubles due to his lean physique. Needless to say, NBA fans weren’t pleased in the slightest at the first sight of Wemby being posterized.

Shaquille O’Neal amusingly pokes fun at projected number-one pick Victor Wembanyama!

Footage of Victor Wembanyama being dunked on recently made the rounds on social media. The projected number one pick was backed down in the low post by his opponent before elevating and throwing the ball down on him.

Wemby’s lean physique was leveraged by his opponent to muscle him down for the bucket. It made for an easy two points for his opponents.

Shaquille O’Neal, who is considered to be the most dominant player of all time, was amused at the scenario as well. Diesel posted a story on his Instagram of the footage of Wemby being belittled in the paint.

Much has been speculated regarding Shaq’s actions. Certain sections of the NBA community believe that the four-time NBA champion is insinuating that the 19-year-old isn’t ready for the NBA.

While others believe it was aimed directly at Wembanyama for his lack of defense and stature. Irrespective of whichever narrative it actually is, the truth remains that the Frenchman is a raw talent despite his height and arsenal.

How good is he, and will he be? Only time will tell. Nonetheless, Wembanyama’s exquisite skillset and technique are a testament that his foundation in the game of basketball will pave the way for his success.

The sweepstakes for Wemby!

The hype, exposure and propaganda surrounding Wembanyama are second to none. It’s safe to say that there has never been more promotion and advertisement for any upcoming talent since the advent of LeBron James in 2003.

Wemby’s arrival will be franchise-changing for a number of organizations. A 7’5 centre with the ability to score efficiently from all three levels on the court will make for a valuable asset to possess.

Needless to say, Victor Wembanyama’s entry into the league will be iconic!