Watching Deion Sanders Be Surprised By A $7.2 Million Mansion, Kevin Garnett Can’t Help But Show Shedeur And His Brothers Love

There is no greater joy for a parent to see their child shine and excel in life. And to get a token of appreciation in return from them would bring a tear to anyone’s eye. That must be the case with Deion Sanders aka Coach Prime when he was gifted a mansion listed for $7.2 million by his children. This heartwarming gesture by Sanders’ kids managed to grab the attention of NBA legend, Kevin Garnett.

Advertisement

Kevin Garnett went to his official Instagram to give a shout-out to Deion Sanders’ children after his three kids purchased a mansion in Colorado for him as per the post by Bleacher Report.

In the video, Sanders could be heard saying, “You guys are chipping in, trying to take care of me. I like that. I love that about y’all. Y’all are natural givers. It’s the thought process. They wanted me to see this because y’all wanna make sure I’m straight. Y’all three put it together. Y’all wanna make sure I’m straight when y’all gone. That’s unbelievable son. It almost provokes a tear.”

Advertisement

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/C2nUBF4xKHL/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Most of the world has seen Coach Prime full of energy and enthusiasm, rallying his squad to victory from the sidelines. But in this video, a proud father, Sanders was visibly swept off his feet by his children.

As the video progresses further, Sanders talks about the view that came along with the mansion. His admiration of the mountains and the water body in the video proved his sons did the right job purchasing that mansion in a luxury neighborhood in the foothills off Highway 93 between Golden and Boulder.

A father of two daughters himself, Kevin Garnett uploaded the video shared by Bleacher Report onto his Instagram Stories. Garnett captioned the video, “That’s what’s up,” followed by a 100 and a salute emoji.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/tragicpatek/status/1751789848074256736?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Deion Sanders has always been quite vocal when it comes to his love for his sons. He shares a special and unique bond with each of them.

In this video, you can hear Coach Prime dive deep into his love for his son Shedeur Sanders, both as a father and a coach. Sanders talked about his son’s maturity and poise on and off the grass along with how his teammates felt about him.

A parent goes out of their way to provide the best of the best to their children and unfortunately, their hard work and sacrifices do not always get recognized. But here, from a father’s perspective, Kevin Garnett could tell what the significance of buying a house for the man who provided for their family for years meant to them. And there could not be a greater joy than that.

Kevin Garnett’s role as a mentor to Sanders’ son

Kevin Garnett shares a close personal relationship with Deion Sanders’ son Shiloh. The Boston Celtics legend even once sat down with Sanders’ son along with him and his former teammate, Paul Pierce. Sanders, Pierce, and Garnett spoke about his focus, drive, and his ability to meet a certain expectation.

“So, when I work with somebody, I expect…they’re a professional athlete. To insist responsibility to his talent, to be the best he can be. For not just for him but for his family and everybody else that’s pushing him. And if I don’t get that then that’ll send me through the roof.”

Garnett was easily one of the most intense players the NBA has come across. And he still possesses that intensity while trying to motivate a friend’s son as we can see in the video above.

Judging by the looks of what Sanders’ sons did for him, Garnett could finally take some sliver of credit, thinking he pushed Sanders’ son to achieve as much as he could and today, he ended up buying a mansion for his father.