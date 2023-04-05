“Tell Cookie I had HIV”: Magic Johnson Softened the Repercussions of his Infidelity with Michael Jordan Anecdote

Magic Johnson has been through a lot in his life. The LA Lakers has experienced highs and lows, from his career as an NBA superstar to his HIV diagnosis. Something that changed his life drastically.

The five-time NBA Champion was forced to retire from the NBA due to his diagnosis. But, he did not let it hold him back from living his life. And, now 32 years down the line, he is still going strong.

That being said all of this might not have been possible if he hadn’t had the support of his wife Cookie Johnson. Someone who has been there with him along the way. Although, telling her about the diagnosis was the toughest thing the Laker legend had to do. Even tougher than playing Michael Jordan, as the Hall of Famer jokingly mentioned before.

Magic Johnson once jokingly admitted that telling Cookie about his HIV was tougher than playing Michael Jordan

In 1991, Magic Johnson rocked the world when he announced his retirement. The then-Lakers superstar revealed his HIV diagnosis, leaving fans and players alike in a state of shock.

A virus he contracted due to his infidelity, he was initially worried about his reputation. But, more than anything, what was on Magic’s mind, was his family. Specifically, what he would tell his wife Cookie Johnson.

A task he has described to be the hardest thing he has ever done. One that he jokingly claimed to be tougher than playing Michael Jordan and Larry Bird. Something he revealed in the book When the Game Was Ours.

“When I’m speaking, I tell people, ‘I thought the hardest thing I’d ever do is play against Larry Bird and Michael Jordan.’ They start laughing. Then I say, ‘But the hardest thing I’ve ever had to do, by far, was tell my wife I had HIV.'”

“You can’t get too close to Michael, it’s a foul!” 😭 Michael Jordan, @MagicJohnson, and Larry Bird at a Team USA photoshoot 🥇 pic.twitter.com/spl924zLRp — Whistle (@WhistleSports) April 27, 2020

It’s understandable why he would feel this way. But, luckily, he and his family were able to pull through, and he is now an HIV activist, promoting awareness and safety.

Magic has been very open about his HIV in an attempt to educate people about the disease

Back in his day, contracting HIV was a “hush-hush” matter for players like Magic Johnson. But, after coming to terms with it, Magic and his family came to one conclusion. That they would have to use their wealth, fame, and resources to spread awareness about HIV. All in the hopes of educating those ignorant about the disease.

32 years down the line, he sure has made a difference. The world of sports and the world in general have learned much from Magic about the virus, and will hopefully continue to do so.