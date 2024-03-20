Rachel Nichols Draws Similarities Between Michael Jordan and Anthony Edwards, Refutes Skip Bayless

In recent times, several people have drawn comparisons between Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards and Michael Jordan. Even though the 22-year-old is nowhere close to Jordan in terms of his impact on the game of basketball, his style of playing is very identical to that of the Bulls legend. Recently, FS1 contributor Rachel Nichols discussed the topic on Skip Bayless’ show UNDISPUTED.

Advertisement

Nichols told the panelists at Undisputed that she had asked Edwards about his thoughts on these comparisons with MJ a month ago. The Timberwolves star told her that he doesn’t think he is even close to MJ when it comes to the big picture, which includes all his accomplishments, and being an all-time great. However, if he is being compared to the 80s’ Michael Jordan, Ant is comfortable enough to accept that compliment. Nichols said, “Like in the 80s? 80s Jordan, Ant was like, ‘Oh yeah, that’s me.'”

Advertisement

Nichols also agrees with what Edwards has to say because in terms of how the two players approach the game, there’s a lot of similarities between 80s’ Michael Jordan and Ant Man. She added, “You talk about that raw talent, energy, competitiveness, toughness, the way he is playing right now with a broken finger, that’s an MJ move.”

It’s funny that Nichols was saying all of this to Skip Bayless because he had revealed earlier on the show that he thinks MJ’s comparison with Edwards is laughable at best.

Earlier on the program, Bayless went on a long rant about people comparing his favorite player of all time to the 22-year-old Wolves star. He said, “I don’t know whether to laugh or cry over this conversation to start with ’cause it is laughable for me to even start with it.” The 72-year-old said that slowly these things will creep up in his head and if the Ant Man is not ready to be like Jordan, he’ll end up failing miserably.

Patrick Beverley is vouching for Anthony Edwards

Although the Edwards-Jordan comparisons are becoming a trend now, Patrick Beverley has been saying it since 2022. During his appearance on JJ Redick’s The Old Man and the Three podcast, he had said that he is ready to put all the pressure on Ant Man because he is destined to become an all-time great in the game. He had said, “But, I told him, ‘Man, you got a chance, man. You got a chance, brother, to be Michael Jordan. You really do. You really do.” At another instance, on the Gil’s Arena podcast, Pat Bev gave some advice to Edwards that would help him get to the Jordan level of fame.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He said, “Mike was able to cultivate a whole generation with his smile. You never seen Mike frown or tell a kid “No”. Even if you see him in media, he was always fun. He was just a likeable person.” As per Beverley, Edwards also possesses these qualities and is an extremely likeable person and for these reasons, he is a very strong contender for being the next Michael Jordan of the NBA.