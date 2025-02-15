mobile app bar

“We Both Know That Was a Lie”: Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Tweet About Kai Cenat’s Performance Draws Hilarious Reactions

Prateek Singh
Published

Kai Cenat (L) and Giannis Antetokounmpo (R)

Team Bonds registered a 66-55 win over Team Rice at the Celebrity All-Star Game. Like most celebrity games, it was more about who was on the floor than the game itself. One of the highlights of the night was Kai Cenat, one of the world’s biggest streamers. While others might have a different take on his performance tonight, Giannis Antetokounmpo was impressed by Cenat’s four-point outburst.

The Milwaukee Bucks superstar took to X to praise Cenat for his basketball skills.

Giannis wrote, “Kai Cenat was hooping,” with a fire emoji.

Such praise coming from one of the best athletes in the world must mean a lot to the popular streamer. However, Giannis could be trolling as well because anyone who saw the game couldn’t possibly think that the 23-year-old even had an average outing.

He could only manage two buckets, shooting 2-6 from the floor.

Fans were quick to check Giannis on his comment, blatantly disagreeing with what he said.

A fan responded, “We both know that was a lie.”

One fan posted a clip of another globally known streamer, IShowSpeed. In the clip, Speed looks confused as he tries to figure something out. The fan wrote, “Me finding out the part where ‘he was hooping.’”

Another fan posted a hilarious snapshot from tonight’s game where Cenat fell on the floor, head first. The fan wrote, “What we actually saw.”

One fan claimed that Cenat must’ve paid the Bucks superstar to say this because otherwise, it doesn’t even make sense. He wrote, “How much he pay you to say that.”

It wasn’t only the fans who were disappointed with Cenat’s performance. Media veteran Skip Bayless also shared his opinion on the streamer’s basketball skills. Bayless claimed that he usually likes everything Cenat does. However, when it comes to basketball, he doesn’t have what it takes.

I enjoy most of what Kai Cenat does … but he is really, really bad at playing basketball.”

The only saving grace for Cenat in tonight’s game was that he was a part of the winning team. The star performer of the night was Rome Flynn who dropped 22 points, eight rebounds, and five assists. He was declared the 2025 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game MVP.

Prateek Singh

Prateek Singh

