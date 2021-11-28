Basketball

“We gotta make sure we keep that same energy for the Suns we give to the Warriors!”: Kendrick Perkins demands respect for the Valley as veteran point guard Chris Paul and co go on a 16-0 run

"We gotta make sure we keep that same energy for the Suns we give to the Warriors!": Kendrick Perkins demands respect for the Valley as veteran point guard Chris Paul and co go on a 16-0 run
Akash Murty

Previous Article
"Needed to get to a competitive total": Shreyas Iyer gives reason behind India's delayed declaration in Kanpur Test
Next Article
"We're just racing drivers, nothing else": Sebastian Vettel says that he does not consider Formula 1 drivers to be 'stars'
NBA Latest Post
The Knicks Mix: Bench Mob featuring Obi Toppin, Immanuel Quickley and other takeaways from around the NBA
The Knicks Mix: Bench Mob featuring Obi Toppin, Immanuel Quickley and other takeaways from around the NBA

The Knicks’ uneven start has been credit to a strange juxtaposition: a struggling starting five,…