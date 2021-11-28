“We gotta make sure we keep that same energy for the Suns we give to the Warriors!”: Kendrick Perkins demands respect for the Valley as veteran point guard Chris Paul and co go on a 16-0 run

Phoenix Suns are just one game behind the NBA point leaders and it’s time they get their recognition which is due from last season.

Chris Paul and co extended their winning streak to 16-0 after defeating the Brooklyn Nets tonight. Suns guard Devin Booker had his third consecutive 30-point game.

Phoenix Suns were playing back-to-back nights in New York. Coming off a dominant victory at the basketball mecca, the runners-up from the last year’s finals would defeat the top seed of the eastern conference in the Nets.

While struggling James Harden again looked rusty against the Suns, Devin Booker left no chance in having his three consecutive outing of scoring over 30-points.

Booker and Chris Paul’s combined efforts overshadowed Kevin Durant’s tremendous game. The Slim Reaper had 39-points, 9-rebounds, 7-assists, and 4-steals.

Phoenix Suns run must not go unnoticed says, Kendrick Perkins

Suns have not lost a game in more than a month and if they win it against the Warriors this coming Tuesday it’ll be an entire calendar month that the Suns will go undefeated.

ESPN analyst and former NBA champion Kendrick Perkins think it’s about time Suns also get the same recognition as 17-2 Warriors who are getting all the hype in the past month.

Big Perk isn’t wrong as it’s an open secret that most fans and people in the media considered Suns’ last season run to the Finals led by a 36-year old point guard as a one-off because of injuries to many stars in other teams. But now in such magnificent form and just a game behind the top-seed in the NBA, they are still not getting the attention they deserve.

And that 36-year-old “Point God” is averaging over 14-points, 10-assists, 3-rebounds, and 2-steals, leading the league in assists and top 3 in steals. Devin Booker is complementing his point guard very well like last term averaging over 23-points, 5-rebounds, and 4-assists a game.

Defeating Kevin Durant and co at the Barclays Center sends out a stern message to the league, who thought the Suns lucked out during the last season.

Let’s see how they do against the best team in the NBA right now. You might want to keep your schedule free Tuesday night for what could be the game of the season so far.