“We Have a Competitive Spirit That’s Unmatched!”: Stephen Curry Credits Draymond Green for Warriors’ 20-Point Comeback Win

Mar 28, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors center Draymond Green (23) controls the ball as he looks towards guard Stephen Curry (30) during the second quarter against the New Orleans Pelicans at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors played hosts to Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans tonight. While he wasn’t present on the court, the Pelicans felt Zion’s impact all throughout the game. They built a lead as large as 20 points, but you can’t expect that to hold the Dubs, especially at Chase Center! Stephen Curry and co. went ballistic in the 2nd half, and secured their 2nd major comeback win over the Pelicans in March.

The Warriors won the contest 120-109, with quite a few contributors to the win.

Stephen Curry finished the night with 39 points, eight rebounds, eight assists, and three steals. Jordan Poole had 21 points, Klay Thompson had 17, Donte DiVincenzo and Jonathan Kuminga had 13 each. However, it was Draymond Green who lit the fire for the comeback win.

After the game, Steph was all praise for his teammate.

Stephen Curry praised Draymond Green, talks about competitive fire

The Warriors completed their 2nd largest comeback of the season tonight, and it’s no surprise it happened on Warriors’ ground. Down 20, the Dubs found a way to keep the fight alive, and took over in the 2nd half. Draymond Green did not shut up after he picked his 17th technical foul of the season, and eventually, that led to the spark that inspired the comeback.

Talking about it post-game, Stephen Curry said,

“We have a competitive spirit that’s unmatched. And it’s been that way for a decade.” – Steph on the Warriors’ fight in big games pic.twitter.com/1eWKF5vMwi — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 29, 2023

He continued to talk about the same in the post-game interview as well,

Steph talks about Draymond’s “competitive fire” pic.twitter.com/4DLrK0w502 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 29, 2023

Steph talked about how the team’s belief in themselves and the trust in their ability to pull off a night like tonight. It’s absolutely incredible how the Dubs flipped a switch in the 2nd half. Knowing how big a game tonight was, Draymond’s yelling added fuel to the fire and helped the Dubs wake up.

Draymond Green shows love for the Splash Brothers

To be down 20 and talking trash, knowing you can win, is not something everyone can do. However, Draymond Green does that, and he has a good reason for doing so. He has the ultimate faith in his teammates Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson.

Draymond Green: “If there’s one guy I know that’s always gonna ride for me, it’s Steph… Same goes for Klay.” 💯💯 — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) March 29, 2023

Knowing that he can say things and they will back him up is an incredible feeling. Dray doesn’t take it for granted, and takes every chance he can to appreciate them for the same. Hopefully the Warriors’ front office sees all this and keeps the Big-3’s love in mind while negotiating with Dray.