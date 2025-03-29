Having Curated a Multi-Million Dollar Collection, Carmelo Anthony Talks About the Importance of a Watch

Oct 1, 2024; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Former NBA forward Carmelo Anthony and his son Kyian Anthony during game two of the 2024 WNBA Semi-finals at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

In today’s world, watches have evolved into more than just timepieces—they’re symbols of status, personal expression, and elegance. From rare vintage finds to modern luxury designs, collecting watches has become a passion for many, including athletes. The NBA, in particular, is filled with stars who boast impressive collections, but few do it as stylishly and passionately as Carmelo Anthony.

Horophile is the word for those who have a special interest in watches. Horophiles often look at NBA stars as part of their research. Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Karl-Anthony Towns, and more have great collections of timepieces.

But no one does it quite like Melo. “I know the history for each brand and [I like] sharing that knowledge with everybody else. I would rather meet the watchmakers than the watch [company] CEOs,” he once told The New York Post. Watches are more than just an accessory for Melo, he just can’t step outside without a special watch on his wrist.

“I always wanted to curate what was in my watch case. I’m a student too, I still like to learn about it, I still like to see what people wear. It’s a conversational piece,” Melo said. He believes that he can know a lot about a person without even talking to them by just seeing what they have on their wrist. Melo understands and values watches like no one else.

He said, “I feel bad when I don’t wear a watch. Sometimes, I just be like I don’t wanna wear a watch and I get out and I’m like, damn, it’s a little light over here [on his wrist].” With such a deep-rooted love for watches, Melo has built a million-dollar watch collection with some of the finest timepieces of all time.

Carmelo Anthony has an impressive watch collection

“It’s like sneakers and watches are to men like perfume and handbags are to women. It’s part of who we are as men. It’s part of our lifestyle.” That’s Melo’s philosophy on watches and their importance in a man’s life. He boasts a Patek Philippe Nautilus, Rolex Day-Date, Richard Mille RM 035, Patek Philippe Nautilus, Audemars Piguet Royal Oak, Richard Mille RM 011, and more in his collection.

If we talk about the price of these watches, the Patek Philippe Nautilus alone can go upwards of a million dollars. Starting at around $70,000, the Patek can go as high as a million dollars, as seen with Jay-Z’s Patek Philippe at the Grammys. The Richard Mille RM 035 costs nearly half a million dollars, starting from $400,000.

Most of the watches in his collection cost $100k or more. But the story behind the watch makes it special for the NBA legend. For example, the Audemars Piguet x LeBron James or the watch signed by Muhammad Ali hold more importance in his eyes than most of the other watches.