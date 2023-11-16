“We Should Be Unstoppable Offensively”: Eric Gordon Confidently Hypes Up Suns Upon Devin Booker’s Return

The Phoenix Suns today defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves in a game that went 133-115 in favor of the Suns. Defensively, the Wolves have been one of the best teams in the league, maintaining an impressive record of 8-3 to place them 3rd on the Western Conference table. The Suns’ victory saw many of their superstars, including Devin Booker, show up in his third game of the season.

The Big 3 of Kevin Durant, Booker, and Bradley Beal isn’t able to play together as of now, as Beal has missed seven games this season due to lower back tightness. However, Booker and KD ran the show without Beal, scoring 31 points to add to the scoreboard.

Eric Gordon, who added 15 points to the scoreboard for the Suns, seemed extremely elated with his team’s performance after this massive win. In fact, Gordon was quite proud of his team’s offensive prowess that he believes the Suns could be unstoppable in the league with their current form. In a post-game interview after the win, Gordon was reported hyping up his team when he said,

“We should be unstoppable offensively. A night like tonight, this should be the standard.”

The Suns stand at the ninth place in the Western Conference, just behind the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers. Despite failing to put together their big 3 in the league this season, the Suns still seem to be going strong enough to contend for a playoff position by the end of this season.

The Suns have failed to put together their Big 3 in the league as of now

With the arrival of Bradley Beal from the Washington Wizards, the Phoenix Suns were expected to boast a new Big 3 in the league this season. However, with Devin Booker missing games due to a calf injury and Beal being out due to back stiffness, the Suns have been unable to field this lineup alongside Kevin Durant in the league.

Without Beal on the team, the Suns seemed to have caught the Minnesota Timberwolves on a bad day at the office. After a humiliating loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Suns won this game with a crucial 18-point, much-necessary victory.

Though the team currently holds a 5-6 record in the league, it’s quite commendable that they have defeated the biggest powerhouses in the Western Conference, which is known for its extreme competition among some of the best teams in the league.

Therefore, it’s safe to understand why Eric Gordon trusts in the offensive prowess of the Phoenix Suns. Perhaps, if the Suns can field their Big 3 soon enough in the league, they could hold an improved record, climbing up the ranks in the Western Conference table.