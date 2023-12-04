“We Want Everything the Men Have”: Candace Parker Once Called Out Women’s Basketball for Not Welcoming Criticism

Womens National Basketball Association – Chicago Sky v Connecticut Sun Candace Parker (3 Chicago Sky) sits at the press table after the losing of game 5 of the WNBA, Basketball Damen, USA second round playoff game between the Chicago Sky and Connecticut Sun at Wintrust Arena, Chicago, USA. (NO COMMERCIAL USAGE) Shaina Benhiyoun/SPP PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxBRAxMEX Copyright: xShainaxBenhiyoun/SPPx shaina_benhiyoun_sports_press_photo_171129

In 2021, Candace Parker gave an interview to GQ and lamented that WNBA players aren’t ready to soak in criticism. She found it concerning that women’s hoopers want everything the men have but aren’t ready to undergo scrutiny. The 3x WNBA champions addressed the exclusion of Nneka Ogwumike from the USA Olympics team.

Parker took exception to her exclusion and criticized the USA women’s basketball for leaving Ogwumike off. She stated, ”The example I always use is: what if it was an NBA player? What if it was on the men’s side”

Ogwumike was the MVP in 2016 and has made eight WNBA All-Star Games. The former Sparks Forward, like Ogwumike, was also left off the 2016 Olympics roster. Parker argues that if the USA men’s team leaves someone like Kevin Durant or LeBron James off the roster, it will receive backlash. But the women’s team isn’t ready for such a form of examination and gets away with it.

She added, ”Sometimes in women’s basketball we want everything the men have—the money, the endorsements, etc—but we don’t want the scrutiny that comes with it”. Therefore, she wants women’s basketball to face such criticism and for them willing to be called out. However, she feels the lack of will to do so.

On the other hand, as a woman hooper, she appreciated the increasing endorsements. She was the cover athlete for the NBA 2k22 edition, becoming the first one to get such an honor. Parker pointed out that this increasing focus on women basketball hoopers getting sneaker deals and such endorsements paves the way for a better future.

Angel Reese, who recently signed a NIL deal with Adidas, is a prime example of this. She is yet to go pro but has already reached millionaire status.

Candace Parker loves pranking Shaquille O’Neal

In 2018, the Vegas Forward launched her commentary career. It culminated her in nabbing a spot in the Inside the NBA show. She often acts as a replacement for the core team when one of the members is on some other duty. During her Inside the NBA career, she has developed a friendship with Shaquille O’Neal. They are so close that Parker regularly pranks Shaq and gets away with it.

Well, O’Neal’s endearing and big-hearted personality helps the case but it is also because he considers her a close friend. There are many times when she has hidden behind the curtain or makeup chair and has then screamed.

This always gets Shaq scaring him. She has also admitted to playfully bullying Shaq and expressed that their exchanges during the show are organic and reflect their true positions.