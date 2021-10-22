“Russell Westbrook is the worst superstar jump shooter I have ever seen”: Skip Bayless relegates the Lakers guard to a 6th man role following atrocious performance against Warriors

Skip Bayless suggests Russell Westbrook be a 6th man to the Lakers and calls him the worst superstar jump shooter he’s ever seen.

It’s safe to say that Russell Westbrook didn’t exactly hit the ground running in his debut for the Los Angeles Lakers while going up against the Golden State Warriors on opening night. Brodie put up merely 8 points while going 4-13 from the field. He recorded 5 rebound and 4 assists to go along with his low point total.

It was clear throughout all 35 minutes of his time on the floor that he was simply not meshing well with his new teammates. There were however, a few moments during the game that showed flashes of what Russ could do for the purple and gold in the half-court.

This mainly revolves around LeBron James and Anthony Davis PnR action on one wing that draws attention to that side of the floor, leading to Russell Westbrook attacking the rim in the space created from the weakside.

When it comes to the open floor, it’s no question that Westbrook will lead this team to the uppermost echelon in fast-break points.

Skip Bayless goes off on Russell Westbrook.

One aspect of Russell Westbrook’s game that has been criticized for years now is his shooting. It’s a well known fact that Westbrook isn’t exactly a prolific shooter from beyond the arc. His mid-range is solid but it’s something that isn’t focused on in this day and age.

Skip Bayless, points out the fact that Russell Westbrook is simply not suited to be a shooting guard while LeBron James plays the point. He also suggested that the former Wizard should relegate himself to a 6th man role while calling him, ‘the worst superstar shooter he’s ever seen’.

I will not be shocked if the Lakers lose both these games. They are facing the all-time identity crisis named Russell Westbrick. He is simply the worst superstar jump shooter I have ever seen and it’s not close. More @Undisputed, now on FS1 https://t.co/mKuMWJMmwS — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) October 22, 2021

It borderline unfathomable that Frank Vogel would consistently look to bring the 2017 MVP off the bench at any point in this 2021-22 season. However, it does stand to be an interesting proposition nonetheless.