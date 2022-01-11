“Stephen Curry went all the way to Memphis to celebrate James Wiseman!”: Warriors star shown attending his teammate’s high-school jersey retirement despite being in the middle of the season

Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors show up in support as James Wiseman gets his high school jersey retired

Stephen Curry and his team’s Kumbaya vibes have tagged along with their winning to come all the way back.

This team has been downright incredible this season, especially when you consider where the expectations for them were at before it all started. Many predicted that they would be the 4th seed at best, while some even said they’d only be able to make the play-in tournament.

39 games down however, the Warriors sit atop the Western Conference, with a record of 30-9. And yes, while there have been some road bumps here and there, overall, this team has quickly elevated to the level of genuine contenders for the 2022 NBA championship.

That isn’t the end of the positives for this franchise however. This group seems as close-knit and wholesome as all the Warrior teams of yesteryear. And in case you don’t believe that what the team did recently will definitely prove to be a shocking revelation.

So, without further ado, let’s get into it, shall we?

Stephen Curry and the gang show up to Memphis East High School to support James Wiseman during his jersey retirement

James Wiseman may not have gotten it going in the NBA just yet, but there is a reason why expectations are so high.

In high school, the man averaged 25.8 points, 14.8 rebounds, and 1.3 steals through 32 games. Those are some damn good numbers if you ask us, heck some would even say they’re worth retiring a jersey for. And this is something Memphis East High School decided to do very recently. Take a look at the clip in the tweet below.

Steph and the squad pulled up to James Wiseman’s jersey retirement tonight 🤞 @BigTicket_JW @StephenCurry30 pic.twitter.com/15526jJVT8 — Overtime (@overtime) January 11, 2022

Your eyes do not deceive you, there are many Warriors there along with James Wiseman, even Stephen Curry.

This is why the stars of this franchise have been so loyal to the franchise. Yes, the team wins like no other, but the culture is also to die for. And frankly, we’re really happy that such a high-upside young player like Wiseman has gotten the chance to learn under this culture.

