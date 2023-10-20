“What Am I Supposed to Do?”: 6’5 Austin Reaves, After Kevin Durant Called Him ‘Too Small’, Remains Flabbergasted on How to Guard The 17 Year Vet

The Lakers and Suns finally matched up, and even though it was just a pre-season game, there were some fireworks. One of the highlights of the game came when Kevin Durant shot a fade-away jumper on Austin Reaves to close out the half for the Suns. The clutch shot led to Reaves being called ‘too small’ by KD, as the young guard looked on in disbelief.

Reaves was later questioned about the moment during the post-game press conference. The Lakers guard told the media that KD was virtually unguardable due to his size and shot selection. The outing was the first time LeBron and Kevin Durant have faced off since 2018. Though pre-season games don’t count, anyone spectating the game would say otherwise.

KD gives Reaves the ‘too small’ celebration

This year’s pre-season is one for the history books. The recent match between the Lakers and Suns was one of the better games, with the Suns taking the 123-100 win. Durant even laced a fade-away jumper over Reaves to close the half. After the jumper, KD gave the young guard, the “too small” celebration.

After the game, Reaves was asked about the shot, to which he said,

“Anytime you have someone as talented as KD, on the court. It’s just cool for me to watch in the moment. The mid-range faded away, all be it at the end of the half and did the too-small celebration. And he came, and was talking in one of the time outs, he told JO [ Jordan Ott], “Don’t have him guard me next week”. I was like ” Bro what am I supposed to do”. I mean there is nobody, he has done this for how many years he is been in the league. You can’t block it. You can’t contest cause he leans back in, a natural shooting motion, and kicks his leg out a little bit. If you contest it’s a foul, so it’s a problem. But, you know, like I said anytime you share the floor with someone of that caliber, and then obviously go to war with LeBron, it’s just good for your game“.

KD is a cheat code and everyone knows that. According to Reaves, KD even went to Lakers Asst, Coach Jordan Ott, telling him to make better adjustments for next week’s regular season game. KD and Ott know each other well, as Ott even coached in Brooklyn when Kevin was part of the organization.

KD did leave the coach with some words of advice, telling Ott “Don’t have him guard me next week”. Reaves, who was just in disbelief at the play, told his coach there was nothing he could do. Kevin had a very efficient outing in his first pre-season game as a Sun, putting up 21 points, 2 assists, and 4 rebounds on only 17 minutes of playing time.

KD is a menace on the floor

Kevin Durant is a pure hooper, and that includes the trash talk and the antics. He is almost unguardable and often lets people know the reality of trying to guard him. KD often reminds defenders of their reality with the “Too small ” Celebration.

KD can even give you the celebration in your language, as KD once gave Evan Fournier the “too small ” celebration while calling him ” Petite” [small sized in French].

Fournier wasn’t the first and definitely won’t be the last player who thinks he can guard KD. Players often try to body KD on defense, but Royce O’Neal found out not to do so, the hard way.

While at Brooklyn, KD was playing the Suns during the regular season, when Royce O’Neal tried to rough KD up. KD proceeded to body Royce down to the middle range, where Kevin proceeded to hit a turnaround jumper in O’Neal’s face. Durant also gave Royce his iconic, ‘too small celebration’.