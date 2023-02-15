The Michael Jordan of Delaware: Donte DiVincenzo’s Nickname Explained Amid Impressive Run for the Warriors

The Golden State Warriors haven’t looked like the defending champs this entire season. They have struggled with inconsistency and injuries and found themselves in a hole of their own creation. Firstly, James Wiseman turned out to be a bust. After spending over a year rehabbing his injury, his return was highly anticipated by the entire Dubs community.

But contrary to the expectations, Wiseman turned out to be a poor match for the team. Secondly, Stephen Curry has spent more than a few games sidelined because of multiple injuries. Thirdly, Jordan Poole’s poor shot-making has cost the Warriors some crucial games.

On the other hand, they have certainly had their ups too. Donte DiVincenzo is one such asset who has been playing impressively the last few games. He certainly shows the potential to become a valued role player and a defensive resource for the squad.

Though, one thing that stands out even more than Donte’s defensive and shooting gifts is his nickname, the Michael Jordan of Delaware. It is certainly a fascinating nickname but what are its origins?

How did Donte DiVincenzo get his nickname ‘The Michael Jordan of Delaware’

In contrast to the moniker ‘The Michael Jordan of Delaware,’ Donte DiVincenzo doesn’t play like Michael Jordan. In fact, despite being raised in Delaware, DiVincenzo actually went to college in Philadelphia. It was in Villanova where Donte was bestowed the title of Michael Jordan of Delaware.

The story of Donte’s nickname is a little complicated. While Jay Wright, the coach of the Villanova Men’s Basketball Team, is credited for coining the moniker. He claims he has no memory of starting the nickname.

But upon deeper pondering, Wright reveals the story. In his freshman year, DiVincenzo was supposedly behaving like a superstar. An irked Wright tried to bring Donte’s ego down by asking him if he thought he was the Michael Jordan of Delaware. Since then, the name has stayed.

Donte has a few more nicknames

Other than the MJ tribute nickname, Donte DiVincenzo is also called the Big Ragu and the White Chocolate. Sportscaster Gus Johnson coined the nickname Big Ragu for Donte owing to the player’s red hair and Italian last name. White Chocolate, on the other hand, is another tribute to a former player, Jayson Williams.

The Big Ragu, The Michael Jordan of Delaware 😂 Gus just handing out nicknames — Cruzer (@cruz0210) January 29, 2017

For an NBA role player, Donte certainly has quite a few nicknames. With his recent impressive performance for the Warriors, now the only thing Donte needs to do is live up to these nicknames and prove that while it may have started as a joke, he is here to own it.

